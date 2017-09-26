David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson took a break from shooting The X-Files to join a slew of football and baseball players, not to mention several television and music industry celebrities, in taking a knee. The pair made no comment other than the photo itself, which each tweeted with the caption #TheXFiles #TakeAKnee. Fans responded swiftly with some choice GIFs and promo photos lifted from past X-Files seasons, and some remarked that the posture looked familiar…
David Duchovny And Gillian Anderson Join The NFL Protests And ‘Take A Knee’ From The Set Of ‘The X-Files’
Lol! Guess the world just needs a few more knees to hit the ground so all these inequalities will go away. Lemme know how that works out. Oh, it doesn’t do jack shit? Who’d a thunk it? You mean to tell me you actually have to be active in a community and talk to your neighbors without a camera being on you? That’s crazy talk!