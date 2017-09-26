David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson took a break from shooting The X-Files to join a slew of football and baseball players, not to mention several television and music industry celebrities, in taking a knee. The pair made no comment other than the photo itself, which each tweeted with the caption #TheXFiles #TakeAKnee. Fans responded swiftly with some choice GIFs and promo photos lifted from past X-Files seasons, and some remarked that the posture looked familiar…

You must be under some alien influence. Think we'll take a walk away from the watching the X-Files #RespectOurFlag #StandForOurAnthem #MAGA — Steve Boesen (@boesens) September 26, 2017

SOME THINGS NEVER CHANGE ❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/YccqDVSTFi — Valerie (@Val_GW) September 26, 2017