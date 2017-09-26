David Duchovny And Gillian Anderson Join The NFL Protests And ‘Take A Knee’ From The Set Of ‘The X-Files’

09.26.17 1 hour ago

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson took a break from shooting The X-Files to join a slew of football and baseball players, not to mention several television and music industry celebrities, in taking a knee. The pair made no comment other than the photo itself, which each tweeted with the caption #TheXFiles #TakeAKnee. Fans responded swiftly with some choice GIFs and promo photos lifted from past X-Files seasons, and some remarked that the posture looked familiar…

