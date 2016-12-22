Ask Alan: Most Anticipated TV Shows Of 2017?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Happy Thursday, everybody! Due to the holiday weekend, the final Ask Alan of 2016 is a day early. It starts off with a look ahead to 2017, as I discuss the shows — both new and returning — that have me particularly excited about the next year in television. After that, I look at the difference between high school and college shows, and the reasons why the former so often have trouble transitioning into the latter, and then discuss shows that changed their opening credits and/or theme songs over the years. (That last question is definitely one where you’re welcome in the comments to list the many others that I did not have time for.)

As usual, you can send new questions to askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.

There’s a good chance this is my final post of 2016, so I’d like to thank you for reading me this past year on two different sites, and for being part of a healthy and spirited conversation about this medium we all love. I hope you have a happy Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s, or whatever holiday you choose to celebrate between now and the end of 2017.

To paraphrase a very wise man, see you in the next year, Jack!