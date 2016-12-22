Ask Alan: Most Anticipated TV Shows Of 2017?

Happy Thursday, everybody! Due to the holiday weekend, the final Ask Alan of 2016 is a day early. It starts off with a look ahead to 2017, as I discuss the shows — both new and returning — that have me particularly excited about the next year in television. After that, I look at the difference between high school and college shows, and the reasons why the former so often have trouble transitioning into the latter, and then discuss shows that changed their opening credits and/or theme songs over the years. (That last question is definitely one where you’re welcome in the comments to list the many others that I did not have time for.)
There’s a good chance this is my final post of 2016, so I’d like to thank you for reading me this past year on two different sites, and for being part of a healthy and spirited conversation about this medium we all love. I hope you have a happy Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s, or whatever holiday you choose to celebrate between now and the end of 2017.
To paraphrase a very wise man, see you in the next year, Jack!
I am looking forward to American Gods and Handmaid’s Tale. And of course, The Americans.
As Alan said, many shows have done the changing credits thing. Babylon 5 changed the credits music each of the five years to reflect the ongoing interspecies tension and eventually the war.
Friends did two one off credit sequences that I can remember, once for their “what if” show where one thing had changed for each character and one for the episode that opened the season after Courtney Cox got married when the credited cast were all listed with the additional surname Arquette.
Season 4 of The Wire is the only highschool show I approve of. Akthough I should acknowledge that I don’t remember at which level Dick taught in 3rd Rock From the Sun.
Surprised no mention of The O.C. when discussing the jump from high school to college. I wasn’t really a fan of the college years stuff on that show, but when Summer went to Brown, we got to meet Che, so I guess it was worth it.
I hadn’t seen the last season of the O.C. until I got my wife hooked on the show and she watched the whole series and I was shocked to see Chris Pratt.
The O.C. is a good example of what most shows face with the college transition: There’s a lot of straining and separating of vital character relationships.
-Veronica Mars has several struggles with the college setting, but the biggest is less Veronica/Keith, which is the lifeblood of that show.
-Rory gets less time with Lorelai and Lane feels very disconnected from the rest of the show. Lane still gets stories (and Zach and Dave >>>>> Any of Rory’s boyfriends), but she’s not as connected to the main cast anymore without Rory being in town.
-Season 5 of Buffy is great, but 4 is just adrift trying to integrate in the college stuff. There’s less Giles, less Xander and less team. It has great standalone episodes (Hush, Superstar), but a lame season-long arc.
FNL is an example I hadn’t thought of, but it does work out perfectly: The graduates get short mini-arcs to wrap up their stories, while new kids are brought in because the show comes down to the Taylors, The Team and the Town above all else.