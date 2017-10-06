Ask Alan: What Shows Play Differently On Rewatch?

Senior Television Writer
10.06.17

Time for another installment of Ask Alan, as I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.

It’s a five-question video this week, and not just because I wanted extra excuses to shamelessly plug next week’s release of Breaking Bad 101: The Complete Critical Companion.

First up, I talk about typecasting and the challenges of watching an actor who was indelible in one kind of role step into a completely different one. Then, I talk about why the rise of another Brady Bunch — a modestly-rated, critically-ignored show exploding in popularity years after it went off the air — seems less likely in the streaming era than in the days of syndicated repeats. Then, a reader asks if David Simon — who has now produced six different acclaimed HBO projects (The Corner, The Wire, Generation Kill, Tremé, Show Me A Hero, and The Deuce) — is the most important showrunner relationship HBO has ever had.

It’s only in the last two where the Breaking Bad book plugging becomes really blunt, prompted by one question about shows that played differently when I rewatched them, and then a very direct question about what it might take to get future books along these lines about The Wire or Deadwood. (Hint: buying the current one, or Matt’s Mad Men book, would really help.)

As always, you can email me questions at askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet at me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.

Around The Web

TAGSAsk Alan

The RX

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 hour ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 day ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 day ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP