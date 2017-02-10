Ask Alan: What Was The Best TV Revival After A Long Break?

02.10.17 2 hours ago

Happy Friday, everybody! Time for new installment of Ask Alan, which I wisely recorded in my office before snow paralyzed the Northeast Corridor of these United States.

First up this week, I discuss the matter of series returning after a very long absence. My favorite examples have British accents, because until recently the UK TV model was better set up than ours for shows to come and go as their creators pleased.

After that, I talk about the temptation the Homeland writers so often wrestle with: when to let Carrie go off her meds for a while to help drive the story. It’s been a couple of years since I watched the show, so I don’t know if they’ve been able to resist of late, but it’s an issue common to series with protagonists who struggle with mental illness and/or addiction.

Finally, another Good Place finale-inspired question, as I look at actors who didn’t know about big plot twists in advance, and how that affected their performances. The Good Place actors knew, but many other actors were kept in the dark by their showrunners.

As always, you can email questions to askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet at me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.

