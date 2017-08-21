A review of tonight’s Game of Thrones coming up just as soon as I’m bit by a dead bear…
“Death is the enemy. The first enemy, and the last.” –Beric Dondarrion
“But we all die.” –Jon Snow
Well, maybe not “all” of you die, Jon Snow.
The moment that turned Game of Thrones from success into phenomenon was the execution of Ned Stark. Many, many, many TV shows had killed off significant characters before, but to bump off the closest thing your show has to both a lead and an unequivocal hero, this early? It was unheard of (other than to people who had already read the books), and created an Anyone Can Die ethos that’s perhaps the single most influential thing GoT ever did. No show has the money or logistical support to give us dragons battling ice zombies — and then turning into zombie dragons themselves — but any show can kill off beloved figures to keep viewers on their toes.
But the Anyone Can Die of it all has long since fallen by the wayside, as GoT has taken to knocking off secondary bosses (Ramsay), colorful cannon fodder (everyone Cersei blew up at the Sept of Baelor) and beloved bit players (Hodor), all while keeping the core players alive and (relatively) well. You’d arguably have to go back to Joffrey or maybe Tywin in season four to find deaths of characters whose narrative position seemed too secure for them to go when they did. It’s one of the reasons nobody believed Jon Snow was going to stay dead when he got stabbed at the end of season five: he was too important to where the story was clearly going.
Which is fine, by the way! Thrones, The Walking Dead, and the many shows that have copied from one or the other, have utterly devalued death as a major storytelling currency, and I don’t particularly like being put in a position to root for the deaths of characters I enjoy watching. But that’s the weird thing the show has continually done to me this season, where it keeps giving us situations that have much less meaning if no one of consequence dies, and fake cliffhangers where it sure seems like someone of consequence is about to do exactly that, only they don’t.
Sepinwall at his nitpickiest. Fantastic episode!
a ruination of dunces, this entire season has been nothing but getting plot points done to move to the next plot point, there’s been zero emotional resonance in what should be the payoff seasons for the fans who’ve watch GoT meticulously built plot until now. They’ve ruined it.
I actually agree with most of it though. This plan was stupid as hell, and when the episode was over I couldn’t help but see all the seams, all the gears turning, one giant monstrosity of a plot contrivance to give the Night King an ice dragon. There’s no other reason for this plan to exist.
It was jarring to see all those people dying to the wights, then pull back and realize the main characters were still alive so yup, they just slaughtered a bunch of redshirts. They also just casually tossed Benjen away to keep Jon the Undying alive. If they weren’t going to kill him, then ffs just let him be wounded in battle, get him aboard Drogon and fly off. Everything else could’ve played out the same, except we skip him ridiculously survivng his ice bath, and that BS with Benjen.
My only hope is that Arya isn’t as fooled as she seems (though she never really liked Sansa much), but we’ll see.
so…theyre not killing major characters off anymore, because in the end….. the Night King wins….and that will be the ultimate shocker
Wow is this ever nitpicky as hell. The episode wasn’t perfect by any means, but not once was I ever pulled so far out of the spectacle by some of the contrivances. Sure the lack of important deaths is a bit odd, but in the end I’d rather have all of these great(ish) characters still around. And it’s not like there were no stakes – Dany loses a dragon and the Night King gets one. Fairly huge moment.
The complaining about the lack of deaths is hilarious considering how much Alan has railed about how shows shouldn’t feel obligated to kill off characters.
The Winterfell stuff is really weak. That’s about the only thing I fully agree with out of all of this “whinging”
literally the worst episode. since it’s didn’t made any goddamned sense & there were so many deus ex machinas one right after the other it could have been a saturday morning kids cartoon
Yep Benjen was a fairly silly deus ex machina, and a rather inelegant way to tie up his loose end. But you’re really going to call the dragons a deus ex machina when we were blatantly given scenes telling us that Dany is coming to their rescue with dragons?????
By my count that is 1 (1.5 I guess?) DEM that turned the episode into a “kids cartoon.” Care to elaborate on the other ones?
Man oh man this episode was bad. Benjen coming out of nowhere was just..ugh. I did actually care about Thoros and really enjoyed him in season 3(also the archer dude that Arya seemed to like. What happened to him?). It really does seem like they had 10 episodes of story but only wanted to make 7. This season is more dense than any other and it’s the shortest thus far?
Me thinks that the Sansa and Arya thing is so obviously stupid that perhaps *they* are playing Littlefinger somehow. I don’t know how that would work but man Arya is acting like an idiot and is really more annoying now than anything. Her attitude is just…stupid.
I thought the spectacle in episode 4 was much better. We also don’t know how much time Jon and company spent while the Wights surrounded them on the breaking ice. It seemed to get dark, than light and dark again. So who knows what the timeline was. Suprised they didn’t just end the episode with Gendry reaching Castle black and then have a super long episode as the finale.
The plotting was the best thing about this show in previous seasons. This season? It’s the biggest weakness. It all feels like filler and plate spinning. The mission north is so, so, so dumb on even a strategic level(just bring Bran down to kings landing and show his warging ability! If they don’t believe that plus knowing that Dragons are real? Why would they doubt White Walkers? And they don’t even know if the Wight will stay “alive” in the south! Just dumbness!)
Excellent observations. And maybe it’s because I was caught up in the action, but the Arya/Sansa dynamic was the one that bothered me far more than the other stuff. I get that the writers want us to accept the anger over the scroll, but I don’t think it calls for Dark Arya. Please PLEASE let this pay off in a clever way.
I think at this point they need a white walker to convince the people of the seven kingdoms. If cersei at least doesn’t join them maybe others will.
The minute it was obvious that Dany would save them it was inevitable that she would lose a dragon otherwise this would have been series finale.
But this episode was silly. Jon snow should have died, he acted so dumb especially at the ending
While I agree with some of these criticisms, although not all to the same degree and without the apparent anger, I just wanted to say that the wights advantage of not having to breath should be overcome by them not being able to swim.
Would have been far better story telling if Viserion had just showed up as a wight rather then go through the totally pointless scene of him being turned.
I agree with the fact that several of the plots feel rushed. Especially Arya’s newfound dumbness kind of irks me more than other things that need to happen because we all know where they are headed, like Jon and Dany getting together. And I could so predict Benjen storming out behind the rocks, once I got over the shock that yes, they might indeed have killed Jon Snow at last. It’s a move you wouldn’t put past Martin, Benioff and Weiss, even this late in the game, because it would have everyone retool their expectations of the show. But then I thought ‘surely, they can’t.’ And, of course, they didn’t, for all the reasons you summed up. Too bad the budding romance between Jon and Dany has to be rushed, because there is severe chemistry lacking, not in the least due to the fact that it didn’t get enough buildup. I mean, all we had to go on, was Davos’ remark to Jon about his infatuation, and then in this episode that of Tyrion, who, by the way, is still the best character out there. Wise beyond his age, and a sharp observer. But Dany had to put on her silly hat and ignore and deny whatever he was saying, to justify her actions, mainly to herself. Tyrion also calls her rush to the Snow party beyond the wall foolish because she risks everything for a few good men, and probably one in particular. But it needed to happen, because, you know, ice zombie dragon. And Dany only having two dragons remain will most likely give Cersei some ideas further down the line. I can see them going to war with the Night King after much debate and vitriolic remarks back and forth, and then Cersei happily letting Dany sacrifice her dragons, so she has none, or just Drogon, left and will be easier to beat, or so she thinks. Tune in next season to see if that’s actually happening, but I wouldn’t put it past B&W.
Nevertheless, the episode was thrilling in many ways as well. I’m just hoping Arya is playing along, rather than going along with Littlefinger’s manipulations, in spite of her despise for the person she apparently still believes Sansa to be. When the episode counts for the last two seasons were announced last year, I worried about whether going for seven episodes instead of the full ten would cramp the plot lines. It’s obvious that it has. It’s understandable from a financial perspective, as GoT is easily the most expensive show HBO ever produced over this period of time, but it leaves a lot less room for surprises. Oh well, as long as they are able to make them exciting enough – and they do have the writers and directors to do so – I’ll be hanging in until the end…
It’s almost like Benioff and Weiss have moved onto Confederate in their minds. This whole seasons has felt very lazy and unambitious. I’m not the biggest GoT head, but I’ve always liked it in the past. I don’t like this season.
Re. Arya and Sansa playing Littlefinger : I thought exactly the same thing. Or rather, I’m hoping along with you that that’s the case, because otherwise it would be such a stupid storyline.
Counterpoints:
-Arya has been shown to be gullible before.
-I assume most people thought Benjen would show up and save one or all at some point.
-Of course Jon isn’t going to die. Sure it lowers the stakes for him but no one should expect him to die.
-The wights, although needing no air, were shown earlier to be unable to swim when like 300 fell in the lake and never re-emerged, so all Jon had to do was shake off two skeletons to get out of the water. Not that incredibly difficult for a dude who has killed seemingly hundreds of people and creatures at this point.
Also, I’m pretty sure they stated last episode that it was a dumb plan but that it was essentially the only way to convince the crazed queen on the throne in King’s Landing to hopefully call an armistice to face the much scarier army north of the wall.
I suspect that Benjen might have been sent by Bran-don’t forget that he was previously employed by the Three Eyed Raven, and now Bran is the Three Eyed Raven.
“* Gendry — whose bonafides as an Olympic-level track star hadn’t previously been established (good rower, though) — is able to sprint all the way back to Eastwatch to send a raven all the way to Dragonstone, which in turn gets Dany and all three dragons to fly back up to where our heroes have been trapped, all in the space of what appears to be several hours. For the most part, I appreciate that recent seasons have dispensed with the epic travel times that could make the earlier years a slog, but this is so far the other way, they might as well have established that Westeros has transporter beams for emergencies such as this.”
Reminded me EXACTLY of X-files episodes where Mulder, Scully or some other character would get a phonecall, and then seemingly transport across the country in a matter of hours.
Did we just see The Night King snatch a dragon from Dany! This was so cruel to watch, and I’m still processing that Dany’s dragons can actually be killed and raised again as an ice dragon by The Night King. Also, interesting to note as others may have noticed that this is an ice dragon, not a dragon wight. The night king physically touched it to bring it back, and we all saw the blue eye – wights don’t have those.
I also feel bad for the infighting between the Stark sisters – a case of inflated egos on both sides. They should take some time to get to know what the other went through, but I guess we wouldn’t be watching this series if things were that simple.
Tyrion has been a good hand, and I wonder what all the talk about picking a successor foreshadows. Is Dany going to die next season? Excited for the season finale next week with the King’s Landing meeting coming up.
Totally saw zombie dragons coming because it’s exactly like the Lich King in Warcraft. I’m assuming Warcraft ripped off the Night King, right? Amazing spectacle and I was tense throughout. Although I am surprised Jon would risk his own life to convince someone that is ready to betray them at every turn (Cersei).