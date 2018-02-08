We’re a little over a month into 2018, and the show that’s given me more pleasure than almost any other so far this year premiered in 1994, and last aired a new episode almost a decade ago.
When Hulu abruptly announced last month that it had bagged one of the great white whales of the streaming era by adding all 331 episodes of ER, I skipped around just long enough to come up with a list of 10 essential episodes newbies could sample to understand why the show was such a big deal back in the day. I planned for that to be the end of it, what with my having seen virtually the entire series (and every episode from its first decade), me being way behind on the 500-plus scripted shows airing each year, etc. Instead, a funny thing happened on the way back to Peak TV: I kept watching ER. And watching. And watching.
At first, I intended to follow my own advice, watch the 10 from that list, and get back to 2018. But when I finished the devastating two-parter where Carter and Lucy get attacked, I wanted to see what happened next, not just with that story, but with all the other subplots featured in those episodes. Didn’t matter that I knew what happened, even if the subject of, say, Mark’s father having a fling with Elizabeth’s mother hadn’t taken a high position of priority in my memory; the storytelling was so engaging and so fluid that it felt disappointing that I couldn’t keep going. After bouncing around the middle seasons for a bit, I finally decided to just loop back to the beginning, and I’m currently midway through season two. (Right before I began writing this paragraph, Benton and Carter met Dr. Vucelich for the first time.)
This is on top of the fact that I spent a good chunk of 2017 rewatching The Sopranos in its entirety, that I slid from a Parks and Recreation rewatch with my daughter straight into One Day at a Time season one with her, and that my wife and I often stream a Frasier episode or two these days after we get the kids to sleep.
At the top of my current list of job priorities is to serve as your machete, clearing a path through the overgrown jungle of Peak TV to help people figure out which of those 500-plus shows are worth the bother, and which will just fill them with angst that they’re wasting time on them when there are so many better options. Every time I think I’m close to cutting my way through to the other side, Netflix will announce the surprise release of 12 new shows, or HBO will send me full season screener links to their next prestige drama, and it begins to feel like I’ll never see daylight again. So there are when I’ve had one old show or another on, and I can’t help feeling guilty that this time isn’t being spent on something more current.
But you know what? To hell with that.
I can defend some of this to myself as simple matters of circumstance. We’re in the middle, for instance, of an unusually fallow period for TV at the moment, where thanks to both the Winter Olympics and the new trend of saving the big Emmy contenders to debut in March or April (so their seasons will end as close as possible to when the Academy sends out its ballots), a lot of the best current series won’t be back for another few months. There have been a handful of exciting debuts (Counterpart on Starz, The End of the F***ing World on Netflix) and strong turns from veteran series (The Good Place), but there’s not an overwhelming volume of urgent series the way I expect from late February on into the summer.
Sopranos was research for a book, Frasier is a truce between two happily married people with wildly different taste in TV, and Parks and One Day are me sharing great entertainment with my daughter now that she’s old enough for it. (Eventually, I’ll have to go back through both for a third time with my son.) And ER is often not so much a show I’m watching as a show I have on in the background as comforting white noise, particularly when I have my own version of Dr. Carter’s scut work to get done. Have to download photos? ER. Need to format a story into our publishing system? ER. Answering reader emails? ER. It’s more useful than doing the same with a new show, even one I don’t care about much: because I’ve seen these episodes and know what’s happening, I don’t really have to pay attention through some of the limper subplots (Mark trying to save his marriage, or Chloe and baby Susie) and can just look up when the good stuff comes.
And that’s the thing with all of these shows that keeps me from feeling particularly guilty: there is a lot of good stuff.
Yes, I used the upcoming book as an excuse to rewatch The Sopranos, but the hour or two I dedicated each day to catching up with Tony, Paulie Walnuts, and the crew were inevitably the viewing highlight of that day. Even before this week’s sad news about John Mahoney, those early Frasier episodes were potent reminders of what a perfect comic ensemble that show had. I derive nearly as much pleasure from seeing my daughter experience Leslie Knope’s superhuman energy and the glorious cartoonishness of Rita Moreno’s One Day performance as I did when I discovered them myself. And where ER is primarily background music, every time one of the nurses crashes through the doors from one trauma room to the other, or Dr. Benton barks for a peritoneal lavage, I feel a little rush of adrenaline that, for a few wonderful moments, reminds me of what it was like to watch this stuff when I was in my 20s.
Television has given me a career, but it also gives all of us entertainment. And if the thing that’s entertaining us is something we’ve seen before, what’s wrong with that? Nobody apologizes if they listen to the same album many times rather than trying to experience all of contemporary music. Nobody needs an excuse if they stumble on Shawshank, or Rudy, or The Martian on cable and keep watching until the end, even though they can recite all the dialogue by heart. Nobody looks at you funny if you mention that you recently took a favorite book off the shelf to read it again.
Rerun guilt didn’t really exist until very recently. For most of TV’s history, both the economics of the business and the behavior of viewers were built on the concept of syndicated repeats. It’s really only been in this strange programming glut — which could be a bubble, or could be our new normal, because the numbers Just. Keep. Rising. — that I’ve heard regular people who do not watch TV for a living express regret over all the shows they’re not current on, or who describe catching a Friends repeat on TBS in the same ashamed tone someone on a diet uses when they admit they ate a sleeve of Pringles when nobody was looking.
For similar reasons to you, my wife and I just recently started re-watching Psych. I am amazed at how good that show is. We are in season three.
I’m with you on Frasier. When my wife and I can’t agree, it’s either Frasier, Parks or (lately) rewatching a Comedians in Cars. Wish there were more of those.
I’ve been having this problem since last March . only with ER. I’ve been having it with other shows for longer than that I’m sure. The first time ER reentered my memory was when someone in like Grey’s Anatomy Facebook group said what else can I watch now? This was followed by all kinds of recommendation and the realization that there wasn’t anywhere that you could watch ER unless you brought the DVDs, subscribe to the type of Netflix that mails you DVDs, had a really good Library, or maybe purchased through Amazon Prime. Most of those options were really expensive.
In March when ER started on Pop, a network I hadn’t ever heard of, it was the Grey’s Anatomy group that let me know.
Sadly, they looped through the first six seasons repeatedly, and after one shot or two, I got bored. Then in October they finally decided to air the rest and somehow when they got back to the beginning I just kept watching. Well except for when they re-ran the pilot. I was busy looking for my lost duck. And then trying to get her out of the dog park. She’s home now and she’s nesting. And I’m in season 3. With Jeannie and her HIV and Carter trying to be a surgeon and we all remember what happened to Dennis Gant.
It took me months to find the Facebook group for ER but I’ve discovered that at least one person in the group has never seen it before. So when she mentioned Omar Epps and House I found myself doing, once again, something I just started doing last year when I started talking about ER – putting up spoiler warnings for show that ended 9 years ago. Honestly it’s amazing how many things happened in the show that I didn’t remember and found that I wanted to discover them as I went – or more precisely right before I saw them happen, which is when I generally remember things like SEASON 9 SPOILER ALERT – med student Erin has slept with Luka before she is injured in his car in the reverse episode Hindsight. And may I add that this is one of my least favorite episodes. And I only know of one other series who did this type of episode. I didn’t like it there either but I think it was easier to follow. I have also learned how to skip past the parts of Skin that I don’t want to see so I don’t miss Kerry and Susan bonding, finally, over how hard it is to be in charge. Also I really don’t ever need to see On The Beach again.
Old TV is fun. When I’m not watching ER and I’m not watching The Resident and I’m not complaining about the lack of St. Elsewhere seasons 2 through 6, I really need to get back to the DVDs I took out of the library last Friday: Season 1 of thirtysomething.
Apparently I really feel compelled to add that during a recent Grey’s Anatomy episode somebody did a peritoneal lavage. Of course when they looked at the newspaper through the bloody fluid, they were looking at the letters on the crossword and not the regular size text. I’m not sure whether that matters or not but my eyes are 58 years old so I think it does. But yes it is amusing when Richard Webber calls out for a newspaper and 3 interns hand him their cell phones. I wonder, if you can read the newspaper on a cell phone through the fluid, does the patient need an ex-lap or not?
I did appreciate that Grey’s Anatomy came up with a different solution to the problem that was causing all this than Chicago Med did. I’m waiting for the rest of the medical dramas to climb on board. And for the public to notice that this might actually be a problem.
Your mention of this dark period In time reminds me that I have also been rewatching Boston Legal. When it originally ran, I was in a boycott on the news, the world, being aware of what was going on around me, whatever. So if it didn’t get mentioned on Boston Legal, I didn’t know it was happening. Now it all seems prescient. And of course there is the fourth wall breakage. I very terribly miss having David E Kelley writing legal dramas on broadcast TV. I think I have a stack of offloaded episodes of The Practice on a shelf somewhere. I’m sure none of them have captions. Hopefully it won’t matter.
Boston Legal is on Ovation. Timeslots bounce around so if you don’t have a DVR you’ll have to look it up.
Agreed 100 percent. I spent the spring rewatching Fargo in prep for season 3, summer rewatching Breaking Bad. Spent the holidays rewatching Pushing Daisies (RIP), and am now in season 3 of Lost, which I haven’t touched since the finale and always wanted to rewatch.
I just can’t seem to bring myself to care about trying all the new shows. I canceled Netflix last month (losing 30 Rock and Raising Hope was the final straw), and have never tried Prime or Hulu. I think Netflix has a quantity problem. A few years ago a new series on Netflix used to be an event and you had to try it. Now it seems there’s 2 or 3 new shows or new seasons of their originals hitting every week, to where I can’t bring myself to care about any of it.
The networks this season had an absolutely miserable slate of new shows. I don’t think I lasted more than one episode of any of this season’s pilots. So while I still watch the shows I’ve watched faithfully on the nets (How to Get away with murder, Lucifer, This is Us, Goldbergs, Good Place, B99), nothing new has been added. And I also dropped shows like Empire and Designated Survivor as my interest has completely passed on those.
I’m not sure how to renew my interest in checking out new shows. I suppose they have to look entertaining, which not much has recently. But with my Lost rewatch, Homeland starting again this week, and a few others I’m catching up on, I just can’t bring myself to get the streaming services going.
After my Lost rewatch, it will be baseball season, which hinders my TV time anyway, and I’m already contemplating rewatching some of the better 24 seasons next. So there is nothing wrong with heading back to old shows, shows that you know you enjoy and are good, rather than taking a chance on one of the 500 new ones that you have to make yourself get invested in.
When is NYPD Blue going to air on Hulu?!?
I hope this is not “dated” information (since my wife and I no longer have Direct TV) but through at least October of 2017, which is when we stopped with Direct TV, repeats of NYPD Blue ran nightly on the “Audience” channel – every episode from every season in chronological order. In fact, beginning in June, 2017, Direct TV started showing “Mad Men” on Audience as well. Again, not having Direct TV any longer I don’t know if either show is still being shown and, of course, if you don’t have their service either then it’s a moot point.
I rewatching Parks with my 14 year old, mostly because I think he’ll appreciate Leslie’s optimism and that the message of effective government is important now. But, the episodes with Louis CK and Aziz Ansari in them take on a very different meaning now. The way they talk ascot women and dating…
Rerun guilt – I definitely suffer from that — I will often choose an older favorite over investing in a new show. There are simply too many, my TV time is too little and too precious to potentially waste that I often go back to old favorites. I was determined only to watch some of the legendary ER episodes (Loves Labor Lost, the one where Ross rescues the boy from the storm drain, the blizzard, the series of episodes that leads to Clooney’s departure, that one bottle episode where Carter, Abby, Luka and someone else spend the day in a classroom ala The Breakfast Club). But then I found myself watching the next and the next and the next (skipping a few less memorable ones here and there) promising myself that I will stop at different intervals which coincide with the departures of original cast members (first Clooney, then Margulies, Benton and now I am up to season 8 where Greene’s cancer reemerges (which was tiresome the first time around, but somehow now more poignant). I can’t imagine I will watch too much after The Letter because the later seasons were largely a drag. Although Carter losing his baby, although narratively and creatively not a high point, always gets me and just maybe I will watch the last episode because it’s a high school reunion and so great to see Rachel Greene continue her dad’s legacy (even though her character was annoying the whole run of the series).
I probably watch an old episode of Frasier, That 70s Show or The Twilight Zone at least once a week. MeTV, Cozi and Antena TV are rerun paradises.
I actually discovered your column when you were re-reviewing the Jeremy Piven Cupid during a writer’s strike! I watch a lot of reruns mostly because I’m not willing to spend a fortune to catch all of the “Peak TV” that is mostly not on TV. I spent a lot of time re-watching every episode of Barney Miller. MeTV, Cozi, AntennaTV, Laff, ThisTV … I can always find something to leave running in the background that amuses me while I’m doing other things.