An Old ‘Preacher’ Friend Finds New Magic In ‘Mumbai Sky Tower’

AMC

A review of tonight’s Preacher coming up just as soon as I hear Sinatra sing “Summer Wind”…

This season of Preacher so far seems more promising than the first not just because the three leads have hit the road and are mostly working together on the same mission, but because each individual episode seems more focused than most of what we got last year.

Last night’s premiere introduced Jesse and the others to the Saint of Killers, then gave them their first clues to God’s whereabouts thanks to Mike and the strip club manager. “Mumbai Sky Tower,” meanwhile, gives the trio a more pressing problem to solve, as the Saint’s motel massacre convinces them to seek out Fiore in the hopes that he can unhire this most dangerous of hired killers.

One of the first season’s more clever ideas was that when angels “die,” a new version of them appears nearby within seconds. Season one used it most memorably for the motel brawl with the Seraphim, where here it amusingly gives Fiore a new career as a casino magician whose entire routine involves him appearing to die in gruesome fashion before appearing elsewhere on stage. It’s a case of a superpower — or, for the angels, a supernatural state of being — having a useful, and entertaining, secondary application for someone in desperate need of direction, while also serving as a symbol of Fiore’s ennui. DeBlanc is dead forever, thanks to the Saint’s guns, while the best Fiore can do is this constant reincarnation that’s made him a minor local celebrity. And that in turn makes fun use of Cassidy’s non-vampiric skill set, as he stages a two hour and 45 minute orgy of drugs and male bonding to convince Fiore to call off the Saint for them.

And where our heroes are mostly on the same page now, it turns out Tulip is still keeping secrets from Jesse, as a run-in with an old colleague from New Orleans leads to a hotel room brawl and the cancellation of the impromptu casino wedding she and Jesse were about to have, and creates even more tension for down the road once Jesse realizes the best place to pursue a jazz-loving deity is in the birthplace of jazz itself: New Orleans.