Let’s Talk About The Big Twist From ‘The Good Place’ Finale

#The Good Place Review
01.19.17 1 hour ago 7 Comments

NBC


The Good Place just wrapped up an excellent first season with back-to-back episodes, the latter with some big reveals and bigger changes in store for what will hopefully be season 2. I have thoughts on all that went down coming up just as soon as I rule the fart inadmissible…

Well, that makes much more sense, doesn’t it?

For a lot of this season, something seemed off about what we thought was the Good Place. It wasn’t just the presence of Fake Eleanor(*) and Jason, but the fact that Tahani seemed so conceited and offhandedly mean, that Chidi was both a bad writer and someone who was miserable virtually all of the time while in what was supposed to be Heaven, and that other people in the neighborhood seemed to be having problems independent of the ones being caused by Eleanor and Jason. Two explanations seemed possible for this: sloppy writing that sacrificed thematic consistency for the sake of jokes, or the Good Place was meant to seem off. And since Mike Schur shows don’t tend to sell out their characters and worlds if a punchline calls for it, the idea that there was more here than meets the eye made much more sense.

(*) If there’s one disappointing aspect of the reveal, it’s that we lose the chance to call our main character Fake Eleanor. Even if the rebooted storyline still has Vicky pretending to be another woman named Eleanor Shellstrop, we know now that she’s the fake.

TOPICS#The Good Place Review
TAGSThe Good Place Review

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 6 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP