Let’s Talk About The Big Twist From ‘The Good Place’ Finale

NBC



The Good Place just wrapped up an excellent first season with back-to-back episodes, the latter with some big reveals and bigger changes in store for what will hopefully be season 2. I have thoughts on all that went down coming up just as soon as I rule the fart inadmissible…

Well, that makes much more sense, doesn’t it?

For a lot of this season, something seemed off about what we thought was the Good Place. It wasn’t just the presence of Fake Eleanor(*) and Jason, but the fact that Tahani seemed so conceited and offhandedly mean, that Chidi was both a bad writer and someone who was miserable virtually all of the time while in what was supposed to be Heaven, and that other people in the neighborhood seemed to be having problems independent of the ones being caused by Eleanor and Jason. Two explanations seemed possible for this: sloppy writing that sacrificed thematic consistency for the sake of jokes, or the Good Place was meant to seem off. And since Mike Schur shows don’t tend to sell out their characters and worlds if a punchline calls for it, the idea that there was more here than meets the eye made much more sense.

(*) If there’s one disappointing aspect of the reveal, it’s that we lose the chance to call our main character Fake Eleanor. Even if the rebooted storyline still has Vicky pretending to be another woman named Eleanor Shellstrop, we know now that she’s the fake.