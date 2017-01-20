Let’s Talk About The Big Twist From ‘The Good Place’ Finale

The Good Place just wrapped up an excellent first season with back-to-back episodes, the latter with some big reveals and bigger changes in store for what will hopefully be season 2. I have thoughts on all that went down coming up just as soon as I rule the fart inadmissible…
Well, that makes much more sense, doesn’t it?
For a lot of this season, something seemed off about what we thought was the Good Place. It wasn’t just the presence of Fake Eleanor(*) and Jason, but the fact that Tahani seemed so conceited and offhandedly mean, that Chidi was both a bad writer and someone who was miserable virtually all of the time while in what was supposed to be Heaven, and that other people in the neighborhood seemed to be having problems independent of the ones being caused by Eleanor and Jason. Two explanations seemed possible for this: sloppy writing that sacrificed thematic consistency for the sake of jokes, or the Good Place was meant to seem off. And since Mike Schur shows don’t tend to sell out their characters and worlds if a punchline calls for it, the idea that there was more here than meets the eye made much more sense.
(*) If there’s one disappointing aspect of the reveal, it’s that we lose the chance to call our main character Fake Eleanor. Even if the rebooted storyline still has Vicky pretending to be another woman named Eleanor Shellstrop, we know now that she’s the fake.
I forking loved this episode.
I liked that when Eleanor grabs the magazine, the other magazine has Tahani on the cover..
this episode was absolutely amazing, and i loved the twist, which was definitely better than any twist from westworld. really excited for the next season. also i laughed out loud every time shawn went into his cuccoon.
really excited for the next season assuming it gets renewed*
As much as I enjoyed the twist (and the show), I’d be fine without a second season.
What an amazing hour of TV. Haven’t had a feeling (can’t really describe it) like that since Lost was on the air. I’d go as far as to say The Good Place is the Lost of comedies. Really hoping for a season 2.
Janet / D’Arcy Carden turned out to be the stealth MVP for me. Somehow she was able to nail the right tone for all the crazy shit she was called on to portray.