‘The Good Place’ Sets A New Status Quo In ‘Team Cockroach’

NBC

A review of tonight’s The Good Place coming up just as soon as I escape on a train filled with cocaine…

I asked Michael Schur a lot of questions about where the show stands after these first four episodes. Like most exchanges I have with the guy, it’s long and thoughtful and provides ample evidence of both why his shows are usually so great, and how hard it is to execute comedy at this level. But even before he sent his answers in, I felt awfully confident in the state of The Good Place based on what’s gone down over the last two episodes.

Where “Dance Dance Resolution” was the show taking the concept of Michael rebooting the premise to conclusions both absurd and eminently logical, “Team Cockroach” had something even more difficult in mind, and handled its task with aplomb: setting up a new status quo so promising and sustainable that neither of the Michaels — whether the real-life showrunner or the one who has to massage the egos of his many unhappy performers — should have to hit the reset button again for quite some time.

By the time Team Cockroach agrees to join forces with Michael and try to fool Shawn, Vicky, and everyone else about being tortured, we are both back where we started, and somewhere very new. Once again, this is a show about people who weren’t good enough to get into Heaven secretly studying ethics and philosophy so they won’t have to spend an eternity being tortured in Hell — only now, instead of it just being Eleanor, and then Jason, all four of them know that they were bad. What’s more, they know that they’re really in the Bad Place to begin with, and have to pretend not to know, and now Michael has to take Chidi’s class right along with the rest of them (including Chidi himself). And there’s a genuine possibility — or so Michael claims, at least — that the four idiots might actually be able to make their way into the real Good Place by the time this is done.

That, ladies and germs, is a set-up that combines the best aspects of both the original premise and the one revealed in season one’s finale, that will force all six actors/characters (Janet included) to play multiple roles at once, depending on who’s watching them, and that provides a genuinely achievable goal in a way the original premise maybe did or maybe didn’t (it was never clear if Eleanor would have been allowed to stay no matter how well Chidi taught her) and in a way the reset button phase of things definitely didn’t.