In 2013, TV critic Alan Sepinwall spoke with Josh Schwartz, the creator of ‘The O.C.’ to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the show’s premiere with a two-part interview on the show’s run. We’re re-running that now in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the show’s final episode.
Ten years ago Monday night, FOX debuted a primetime soap called “The O.C.” It was a genre that had mostly disappeared from network TV, starring a bunch of unknown young actors and Peter Gallagher”s eyebrows, from a 26-year-old creator named Josh Schwartz who had no real experience in television. And it turned out, for a while, to be a phenomenon and a delight: funny and self-aware, and yet capable of being a sincere, well-constructed teen melodrama. It introduced the world to the concept of Chrismukkah and to many of Schwartz”s favorite indie rock bands. Later seasons were bumpy (though the barely-watched final season was a funny and touching return to form), but that first year was something to behold.
In honor of the 10th anniversary, I sat down with Schwartz to revisit exactly how things were done in Orange County. It’s a very long interview, so I’m splitting it up into two parts (and several pages among each part, to avoid breaking the site). In part 1, Schwartz and I discuss the show’s origins, casting the characters, the music and more. Look for part 2 tomorrow, focusing on some of the bumpier spots like Oliver and Johnny’s knee. And later Monday, I’ll also have a shorter interview with longtime “The O.C.” writer J.J. Philbin, who was one of the minds behind Taylor Townsend, Ché, “Je Pense” and a lot of the wackier moments from that weird, lovely final season.
Where did this come from?
Josh Schwartz: I had done a couple pilots that had gotten made but had not gotten on the air. Everybody was like, “You need to work with a big producer who can kind of help you get it over the top.” And so I was told to go meet at McG’s company. So I went in for a general meeting with McG’s company, that’s where I met Stephanie Savage. And the world of Orange County came up, that’s where McG is from. And I think in his head it was originally to do something little more action-oriented, but as Steph and I started talking, it was really, for me, very much tied to the experiences I had had coming to USC as a Jewish kid from Providence. And that was part of the story that was interesting to me versus the action.
So I went off and started cooking up some characters and came back and then we pitched very late in the season. We pitched on a Saturday to Fox, which was unusual. And they were really looking to do summer programming. They were looking to change it up and be aggressive; they also put on “American Juniors” that summer. I basically pitched the whole pilot in the room to them. And they said, “Just go to script,” I didn’t have to go to outline first, and that if they wanted to make the pilot, ultimately we should start hiring writers at the same time and start moving as if we were going to series while we’re going to pilot. So it was a very kind of exciting, aggressive, unusual experience.
And you were 26 or 27 then?
Josh Schwartz: I was 26 then. I was probably 25 when we sold it, but I was 26 basically at that time.
Was there talk about pairing you with an experienced show runner?
Josh Schwartz: For sure.
So how’d you get out of that?
So glad you’re writing this
Lotta good music on the soundtrack. Especially Alexi Murdoch.
LOVING this interview. Thanks so much!
Any chance this pilot makes it into the last couple weeks of the summer rewatch?
Evolution1085 – I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of it making an unscheduled podcast appearance sooner or (less likely) later.
-Daniel
Re-visited this recently and it really holds up well. Gossip Girl was so terrible that it’s easy to forget what a fun and well-written show The OC was (most of the time).
Why isn’t this on Netflix Instant?
Ahhh,I loved this show. Fond memories of my roommates and I “secretly” being fans of The O.C.,then during the middle of that first season it aired we started telling friends how fun the show was. Next thing you know it became a regular night at our apartment with pizza and beers and… girls (score).
– Marissa “Who are you?”
Ryan “Whoever you want me to be…”
Marissa “Okayy.” *doe eyed Mischa replies in her funny “O.C. accent” as Ryan light up his smoke*
– The Cohen’s and The Cooper’s
– Chrismukkah
– Yogalates
– Summer in her Wonder Woman outfit
– Hot MILF Melinda Clarke/Julie Cooper in any outfit (actually I’ve crushed on Melinda since Return Of The Night Of The Living Dead Part 3)
– Comi-con trip (I truly believe a certain demographic became more aware of the San Diego Comi-con due to Seth’s geek factor alone)
– Great music throughout,from Finley Quaye,Nada Surf,Rooney,Death Cab,Modest Mouse,The Killers and that awesome use of the Journey song “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” when Seth and Ryan go to the airport to say goodbye to “The Goodbye Girl” Anna. Then of course the great Nada Surf cover of OMD’s “If You Leave” for that last classic scene.
Great interview,great show,good times… glad I own the first two seasons on DVD. “Califooorrrnnniiaaa!”
Oh crap how could I forget the this classic…
– Sandy Cohen “I do looove The Vegas…I love The Vegas,I love The Vegas…Ryan how do you feel about The Vegas?”
– Ryan “I’ve never been to The Vegas,my mom was all about The Reno.”
I was very very obsessed with this show and I did a complete re-watch last fall and found that a lot of it held up really well (except for season 3, that was still a hundred kinds of awful). I always maintain that season 4 was a really bright spot, but no one was around to notice. My ranking of seasons is 1 > 4 > 2 >>>> 3. I’ve always liked Josh Schwartz and I’m glad he’s found success in this industry. Great interview!
Hi, I’ve watched the O.C believing it was a series adaptation (with some tweaks) of the MTV movie “Orange County” starred by our own “The Valley” star Colin Hanks, who had a pyromaniac outcast brother (some house on fire ring a bell?)played by Jack Black and an eco – activist girlfriend (what Summer went to be)It even had Phantom Planet’s California on the credits. I´ve never read Schwartz acknowledge this. Leaving that that first season was really fun. and I’ve never believed that Marissa really listened Stiff Little Fingers, sorry.
I own the DVDs, but my favorite season is on 4:3, and it’s so annoying to watch Fat Seth mope about Fat Summer. Blu-ray, FOX, please!
So “Tron: Legacy” is like an alternate universe take on the Ryan/Marissa story, apparently.
Those original 6 summer episodes were just the absolute best. A smart, funny, sometimes poignant, soapy mess. Unfortunately, when they returned, the slow decline began with the intro of Oliver and the failed attempt to integrate Luke into the core 4.
That said, it was a fun first season to watch.