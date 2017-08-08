HBO/Netflix

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

Last week’s episode with Linda Holmes was a fun change of pace while Brian was on vacation and I was at press tour, but this week we’re back to business as usual — at least, we are after Brian shares the tale of being rescued by the fire department early in his vacation — with reviews of a trio of new shows: Audience Network’s Stephen King adaptation Mr. Mercedes; Netflix’s dramedy Atypical, about a teenager with autism and his family; and Epix’s Fargo-esque tweak on Get Shorty. Then we close things out with a lengthy Game of Thrones segment, since we have two episodes to catch up on due to our recent travels. The rundown:

00:00-08:44 Brian’s vacation rescue & Alan’s TCA adventures

08:45-13:59 Mr. Mercedes

14:00-22:07 Atypical

22:08-30:07 Get Shorty

30:08-01:07:44 Game of Thrones: “The Queen’s Justice” & “The Spoils of War”

