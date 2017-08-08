Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.
Last week’s episode with Linda Holmes was a fun change of pace while Brian was on vacation and I was at press tour, but this week we’re back to business as usual — at least, we are after Brian shares the tale of being rescued by the fire department early in his vacation — with reviews of a trio of new shows: Audience Network’s Stephen King adaptation Mr. Mercedes; Netflix’s dramedy Atypical, about a teenager with autism and his family; and Epix’s Fargo-esque tweak on Get Shorty. Then we close things out with a lengthy Game of Thrones segment, since we have two episodes to catch up on due to our recent travels. The rundown:
00:00-08:44 Brian’s vacation rescue & Alan’s TCA adventures
08:45-13:59 Mr. Mercedes
14:00-22:07 Atypical
22:08-30:07 Get Shorty
30:08-01:07:44 Game of Thrones: “The Queen’s Justice” & “The Spoils of War”
As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.
You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.
I have not enjoyed David E. Kelley’s work in years, but between this, Goliath, and Big Little Lies he definitely seems to be having a moment.
I also love Get Shorty the movie. But Barry Sonnenfeld turned Leonard’s novel into a dark comedy. Leonard’s book is more serious and the tone is darker. Get Shorty the TV show seems to be, tone wise, closer to the book than the movie.
I liked what I saw, and I do agree the show doesn’t quite have the Elmore Leonard aspect down yet, but I am excited to see how everything comes together.