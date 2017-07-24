HBO/Amazon

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

This week, we break down an Amazon period piece based on an F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, an HBO anthology drama where every episode takes place in the same hotel room, and a Game of Thrones episode where various plans go terribly awry.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche. Brian’s on vacation next week, and I’ll be trying to record an episode at TCA with a guest co-host, but it likely won’t be on Monday.

The rundown:

00:00-13:51 The Last Tycoon

13:52-22:17 Room 104

22:18-27:26 Listener mail: Leftovers spinoffs

27:27-32:58 Listener mail: Successful character makeovers

32:59-35:54 Listener mail: Leftovers Wu-Tang names

35:55-01:02:23 Game of Thrones: “Stormborn” spoilers