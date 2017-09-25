ABC/Netflix

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

It’s the first official week of the TV season, if that distinction means anything in 2017, so we open things up with reviews of four new network shows, as Law & Order takes a spin into the world of docudramas, ABC reaches far down along the Marvel bench for a new superhero show, two comedy favorites team up again to chase aliens, and Jeremy Piven tries to crowdsource policework. After that, Brian laments the Zoo season finale, and we both extol the many surprising virtues of Netflix’s American Vandal.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

00:00-14:21 Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

14:22-27:57 Inhumans

27:58-32:58 Ghosted

32:58-41:29 Wisdom of the Crowd

41:30-47:20 Zoo finale spoilers

47:21-01:04:12 American Vandal