TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 4: ‘Patriot,’ ‘When We Rise’ And More

Amazon/HBO/ABC

Happy President’s Day, everyone. Brian Grubb and I were both working today, which meant it was time to record the fourth installment of what for now we are continuing to call the TV Avalanche Podcast.

(Note: we are still open to suggestions for alternate names, and other ideas, since the podcast remains in beta and doesn’t yet have a dedicated podcast feed. That is coming, and hopefully soon, but we want to get most of the kinks worked out first.)

It’s a slightly brisker show than our last few. with reviews of two new series: Amazon’s long-gestating spy dramedy Patriot (whose pilot was first posted way back in November of 2015), and ABC’s gay civil rights miniseries When We Rise, which features (mainly in its second half) Guy Pearce, Michael Kenneth Williams, Mary-Louise Parker, and Rachel Griffiths. After that, we decided to start taking your questions — a dedicated email address is coming, but for now either put them in the comments here or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche — which this week include TV critical love of BoJack Horseman, TV shows that don’t know their heroes are insufferable, and shows we loved in spite of their badness. Here’s the full rundown by time, and the SoundCloud version (which you can download if you prefer) is embedded below.

01:00-10:30 Patriot

10:31-19:38 When We Rise

19:40-24:20 Mailbag: Why do critics love BoJack?

24:21-27:39 Mailbag: Unintentionally annoying heroes

27:40-32:43 Mailbag: Bad shows we love

32:44-44:23 The Young Pope: Pope Quiz