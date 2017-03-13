Comedy Central/Netflix

Hey everybody, welcome to lucky episode number 7 of the TV Avalanche Podcast!

We are still working on getting a feed set up so you can download episodes direct to your favorite podcasting ep, and hopefully all the details will be completed within the next week or two. In the meantime, you can download the episode from SoundCloud or stream it below.

In this week’s episode, Brian and I discuss Marvel and Netflix’s Iron Fist (which you may recall I am not crazy about), then moved on to NBC’s true crime mockumentary Trial & Error, then talked about the return of Comedy Central’s Review for its third and final season. After that, we answered a couple of your questions — the TVAvalanche@uproxx.com email address is up and working again — and closed it out with another one of my rants in defense of the episode (which is preceding a longer written rant on the same subject that may be coming later today or else tomorrow).

The rundown:

00:50-14:28 Iron Fist

14:29-23:30 Trial & Error

23:31-33:17 Review

33:18-38:18 Listener mail: 30 bad screeners vs. eating 30 pancakes

38:19-45:05 Listener mail: Annoying characters on great shows, redux

45:06-57:19: In defense of the episode, again

Enjoy, and, again, we hope to have that feed going very soon.