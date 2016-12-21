Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ Tops The Uproxx Television Critics’ Poll Of New Shows

12.21.16 1 day ago 3 Comments

Uproxx

Rank
1 Atlanta
438 points		 Atlanta
2 The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
425 points		 The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
3 Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
202 points		 Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
4 Better Things
188 points		 Better Things
5 Stranger Things
175 points		 Stranger Things
6 Insecure
160 points		 Insecure
7 This is Us
144 points		 This is Us
8 Westworld
138 points		 Westworld
9 The Crown
119 points		 The Crown
10 The Night Of
114 points		 The Night Of
11 The Good Place
110 points		 The Good Place
12 Fleabag
108 points		 Fleabag
13 Search Party
71 points
14 Speechless
68 points		 Speechless
15 High Maintenance
68 points		 High Maintenance
16 The Girlfriend Experience
54 points		 The Girlfriend Experience
17 Luke Cage
52 points		 Luke Cage
18 Baskets
44 points		 Baskets
19 Horace and Pete
38 points		 Horace and Pete
20 Lady Dynamite
38 points
21 Queen Sugar
37 points
22 One Mississippi
30 points
23 Quarry
28 points		 Quarry
24 Billions
22 points		 Billions
25 Soundbreaking: Stories from the Cutting Edge of Recorded Music
16 points
26 Love
14 points
27 London Spy
14 points
28 The Night Manager
13 points		 The Night Manager
29 Divorce
12 points
30 Take my Wife
12 points
31 Preacher
11 points		 Preacher
32 Pitch
10 points
33 Last Chance U
10 points
34 The Magicians
9 points
35 Easy
9 points
36 Animal Kingdom
9 points		 Animal Kingdom
37 The Get Down
9 points		 The Get Down
38 People of Earth
8 points		 People of Earth
39 Underground
8 points
40 The A Word
7 points
41 United Shades of America
7 points
42 The Real O’Neals
7 points
43 American Housewife
7 points
44 Vice Principals
6 points		 Vice Principals
45 Kim’s Convenience
6 points
46 Lemonade
6 points
47 The Exorcist
5 points
48 Son of Zorn
5 points
49 The Path
5 points
50 Good Behavior
5 points
51 Greenleaf
4 points
52 Braindead
4 points
53 The Killing Season
3 points
54 Lethal Weapon
3 points
55 Timeless
3 points		 Timeless
56 Hap & Leonard
3 points
57 Angie Tribeca
2 points
58 Designated Survivor
2 points
59 Chewing Gum
2 points
60 You, Me and the Apocalypse
1 points
61 No Tomorrow
1 points
62 Chance
1 points
63 Berlin Station
1 points
64 Goliath
1 points
65 Grease Live!
1 points
66 Sweet/Vicious
1 points
67 Outsiders
1 points
TAGSTV Critics Poll

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP