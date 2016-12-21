|Rank
|1
|Atlanta
438 points
|2
|The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
425 points
|3
|Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
202 points
|4
|Better Things
188 points
|5
|Stranger Things
175 points
|6
|Insecure
160 points
|7
|This is Us
144 points
|8
|Westworld
138 points
|9
|The Crown
119 points
|10
|The Night Of
114 points
|11
|The Good Place
110 points
|12
|Fleabag
108 points
|13
|Search Party
71 points
|14
|Speechless
68 points
|15
|High Maintenance
68 points
|16
|The Girlfriend Experience
54 points
|17
|Luke Cage
52 points
|18
|Baskets
44 points
|19
|Horace and Pete
38 points
|20
|Lady Dynamite
38 points
|21
|Queen Sugar
37 points
|22
|One Mississippi
30 points
|23
|Quarry
28 points
|24
|Billions
22 points
|25
|Soundbreaking: Stories from the Cutting Edge of Recorded Music
16 points
|26
|Love
14 points
|27
|London Spy
14 points
|28
|The Night Manager
13 points
|29
|Divorce
12 points
|30
|Take my Wife
12 points
|31
|Preacher
11 points
|32
|Pitch
10 points
|33
|Last Chance U
10 points
|34
|The Magicians
9 points
|35
|Easy
9 points
|36
|Animal Kingdom
9 points
|37
|The Get Down
9 points
|38
|People of Earth
8 points
|39
|Underground
8 points
|40
|The A Word
7 points
|41
|United Shades of America
7 points
|42
|The Real O’Neals
7 points
|43
|American Housewife
7 points
|44
|Vice Principals
6 points
|45
|Kim’s Convenience
6 points
|46
|Lemonade
6 points
|47
|The Exorcist
5 points
|48
|Son of Zorn
5 points
|49
|The Path
5 points
|50
|Good Behavior
5 points
|51
|Greenleaf
4 points
|52
|Braindead
4 points
|53
|The Killing Season
3 points
|54
|Lethal Weapon
3 points
|55
|Timeless
3 points
|56
|Hap & Leonard
3 points
|57
|Angie Tribeca
2 points
|58
|Designated Survivor
2 points
|59
|Chewing Gum
2 points
|60
|You, Me and the Apocalypse
1 points
|61
|No Tomorrow
1 points
|62
|Chance
1 points
|63
|Berlin Station
1 points
|64
|Goliath
1 points
|65
|Grease Live!
1 points
|66
|Sweet/Vicious
1 points
|67
|Outsiders
1 points
This is Us at #7? These are critics, right?
I feel Bates Motel might have been higher if people hadn’t (justifiably) tuned out due to weaker seasons.
Queen Sugar being so low is a surprise.
The Night Manager at #28 is a joke. Easily Top Ten