Rank

1 Atlanta

438 points

2 The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

425 points

3 Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

202 points

4 Better Things

188 points

5 Stranger Things

175 points

6 Insecure

160 points

7 This is Us

144 points

8 Westworld

138 points

9 The Crown

119 points

10 The Night Of

114 points

11 The Good Place

110 points

12 Fleabag

108 points

13 Search Party

71 points

14 Speechless

68 points

15 High Maintenance

68 points

16 The Girlfriend Experience

54 points

17 Luke Cage

52 points

18 Baskets

44 points

19 Horace and Pete

38 points

20 Lady Dynamite

38 points

21 Queen Sugar

37 points

22 One Mississippi

30 points

23 Quarry

28 points

24 Billions

22 points

25 Soundbreaking: Stories from the Cutting Edge of Recorded Music

16 points

26 Love

14 points

27 London Spy

14 points

28 The Night Manager

13 points

29 Divorce

12 points

30 Take my Wife

12 points

31 Preacher

11 points

32 Pitch

10 points

33 Last Chance U

10 points

34 The Magicians

9 points

35 Easy

9 points

36 Animal Kingdom

9 points

37 The Get Down

9 points

38 People of Earth

8 points

39 Underground

8 points

40 The A Word

7 points

41 United Shades of America

7 points

42 The Real O’Neals

7 points

43 American Housewife

7 points

44 Vice Principals

6 points

45 Kim’s Convenience

6 points

46 Lemonade

6 points

47 The Exorcist

5 points

48 Son of Zorn

5 points

49 The Path

5 points

50 Good Behavior

5 points

51 Greenleaf

4 points

52 Braindead

4 points

53 The Killing Season

3 points

54 Lethal Weapon

3 points

55 Timeless

3 points

56 Hap & Leonard

3 points

57 Angie Tribeca

2 points

58 Designated Survivor

2 points

59 Chewing Gum

2 points

60 You, Me and the Apocalypse

1 points

61 No Tomorrow

1 points

62 Chance

1 points

63 Berlin Station

1 points

64 Goliath

1 points

65 Grease Live!

1 points

66 Sweet/Vicious

1 points