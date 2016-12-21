HBO/FX

Welcome to the First Annual Uproxx Television Critics’ Poll! (Or, if you prefer, welcome back for the Fifth Annual HitFix Television Critics’ Poll!)

When plans began to merge the two sites earlier this year, everyone on the combined TV team was clear that we wanted to keep the poll going, since it provides a fascinating snapshot of critical opinion in the age of Peak TV.

This year, we polled 59 critics, asking for their lists of the 10 best overall shows of the year, and the 10 best new shows, ranked in order. (Then, when we put them all together, a 1st place choice was worth 10 points, 2nd place 9 points, etc.) Our critics (myself included) cast votes for 103 different shows on the overall poll, and 67 shows on the new poll. When there are so many interesting viewing choices, it’s hard to achieve consensus, even among critics who allegedly all like the same kinds of shows.

But if there’s one channel on which the majority of critics seem to agree these days, it’s the great work being done at FX (which I wrote about earlier this year). Fargo won the overall poll the previous two years (and the new shows poll in 2014). With that show taking 2016 off, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story slipped into the top spot, with FX’s The Americans and Atlanta rounding out the top 3, way ahead of any other choices. (Our fourth place finisher was the year’s other O.J. Simpson miniseries: ESPN’s O.J.: Made in America.)

Interestingly, though we made clear to voters that they could consider The People v. O.J. for the new shows poll as well, since it was the inaugural season of the American Crime Story anthology, it finished second there to Atlanta. Some critics I spoke with weren’t comfortable voting for an anthology series (or, for that matter, a miniseries) as a “new series,” while others simply preferred to spread the wealth, dropping Marcia Clark and company just enough for Donald Glover’s hip-hop dramedy to win that one.

Due to the transition to the new site, the poll is both a bit later and more bare-bones than it’s been in recent years. (You can, for now, find the previous polls here; eventually, they’ll all become part of Uproxx proper.) In future polls, we hope to go back to all the old bells and whistles, which allowed you to click on any show or any critic’s name for more information, but this year, it’s three pages: the overall shows poll, whose results are listed below; the best new shows poll; and a complete list of everyone’s ballots. (Thanks, as always, to Josh Lasser for riding herd over the whole thing and making sure this particular HitFix-to-Uproxx transition went smoothly, and to Kris Maske, Keith Phipps, Jerry Thompson, Ralph Ordaz, and all the other Uproxxers who made this a priority and powered it through.)

So take a look, and then let us know what you think about what the critics thought.

The 2016 Uproxx Television Critics’ Poll:

The Best Overall Shows