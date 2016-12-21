Welcome to the First Annual Uproxx Television Critics’ Poll! (Or, if you prefer, welcome back for the Fifth Annual HitFix Television Critics’ Poll!)
When plans began to merge the two sites earlier this year, everyone on the combined TV team was clear that we wanted to keep the poll going, since it provides a fascinating snapshot of critical opinion in the age of Peak TV.
This year, we polled 59 critics, asking for their lists of the 10 best overall shows of the year, and the 10 best new shows, ranked in order. (Then, when we put them all together, a 1st place choice was worth 10 points, 2nd place 9 points, etc.) Our critics (myself included) cast votes for 103 different shows on the overall poll, and 67 shows on the new poll. When there are so many interesting viewing choices, it’s hard to achieve consensus, even among critics who allegedly all like the same kinds of shows.
But if there’s one channel on which the majority of critics seem to agree these days, it’s the great work being done at FX (which I wrote about earlier this year). Fargo won the overall poll the previous two years (and the new shows poll in 2014). With that show taking 2016 off, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story slipped into the top spot, with FX’s The Americans and Atlanta rounding out the top 3, way ahead of any other choices. (Our fourth place finisher was the year’s other O.J. Simpson miniseries: ESPN’s O.J.: Made in America.)
Interestingly, though we made clear to voters that they could consider The People v. O.J. for the new shows poll as well, since it was the inaugural season of the American Crime Story anthology, it finished second there to Atlanta. Some critics I spoke with weren’t comfortable voting for an anthology series (or, for that matter, a miniseries) as a “new series,” while others simply preferred to spread the wealth, dropping Marcia Clark and company just enough for Donald Glover’s hip-hop dramedy to win that one.
Due to the transition to the new site, the poll is both a bit later and more bare-bones than it’s been in recent years. (You can, for now, find the previous polls here; eventually, they’ll all become part of Uproxx proper.) In future polls, we hope to go back to all the old bells and whistles, which allowed you to click on any show or any critic’s name for more information, but this year, it’s three pages: the overall shows poll, whose results are listed below; the best new shows poll; and a complete list of everyone’s ballots. (Thanks, as always, to Josh Lasser for riding herd over the whole thing and making sure this particular HitFix-to-Uproxx transition went smoothly, and to Kris Maske, Keith Phipps, Jerry Thompson, Ralph Ordaz, and all the other Uproxxers who made this a priority and powered it through.)
So take a look, and then let us know what you think about what the critics thought.
The 2016 Uproxx Television Critics’ Poll:
The Best Overall Shows
|Rank
|1
|The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
391 points
|2
|The Americans
315 points
|3
|Atlanta
289 points
|4
|30 for 30 – O.J.: Made in America
185 points
|5
|Game of Thrones
138 points
|6
|Veep
117 points
|7
|BoJack Horseman
110 points
|8
|Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
106 points
|9
|Better Call Saul
104 points
|10
|Rectify
91 points
|11
|Halt and Catch Fire
65 points
|12
|This is Us
64 points
|13
|The Night Of
62 points
|14
|Stranger Things
61 points
|15
|Westworld
61 points
|16
|Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
60 points
|17
|Transparent
58 points
|18
|American Crime
52 points
|19
|The Crown
50 points
|20
|You’re the Worst
40 points
|21
|Black-ish
40 points
|22
|Fleabag
37 points
|23
|The Girlfriend Experience
36 points
|24
|Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
35 points
|25
|Insecure
33 points
|26
|Better Things
33 points
|27
|Silicon Valley
29 points
|28
|Happy Valley
26 points
|29
|The Good Place
25 points
|30
|Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
23 points
|31
|Orange Is the New Black
23 points
|32
|Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
22 points
|33
|Catastrophe
21 points
|34
|Horace and Pete
21 points
|35
|Quarry
20 points
|36
|Jane the Virgin
19 points
|37
|High Maintenance
18 points
|38
|Documentary Now!
18 points
|39
|Soundbreaking: Stories from the Cutting Edge of Recorded Music
12 points
|40
|Speechless
11 points
|41
|Difficult People
11 points
|42
|Detectorists
10 points
|43
|Vikings
9 points
|44
|Adventure Time
9 points
|45
|Togetherness
9 points
|46
|Search Party
9 points
|47
|Schitt’s Creek
8 points
|48
|Late Night with Seth Meyers
8 points
|49
|Animal Kingdom
7 points
|50
|Mr. Robot
7 points
|51
|Person of Interest
7 points
|52
|Black Mirror
7 points
|53
|Bates Motel
7 points
|54
|People of Earth
7 points
|55
|The Night Manager
6 points
|56
|Frontline: The Choice 2016
6 points
|57
|Gotham
6 points
|58
|iZombie
5 points
|59
|Degrassi: Next Class
5 points
|60
|Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
5 points
|61
|The Middle
5 points
|62
|The 100
5 points
|63
|The Get Down
5 points
|64
|The Chris Gethard Show
5 points
|65
|One Mississippi
5 points
|66
|Last Chance U
5 points
|67
|The A Word
5 points
|68
|Survivor’s Remorse
4 points
|69
|The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Live Shows at RNC & DNC
4 points
|70
|The Carmichael Show
4 points
|71
|Mozart in the Jungle
4 points
|72
|Shameless
4 points
|73
|On Cinema at the Cinema
4 points
|74
|Casual
4 points
|75
|Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
4 points
|76
|Ash vs Evil Dead
4 points
|77
|Broad City
3 points
|78
|Comedy Bang! Bang!
3 points
|79
|Lady Dynamite
3 points
|80
|The Great British Baking Show
3 points
|81
|Narcos
3 points
|82
|Survivor
3 points
|83
|Queen Sugar
3 points
|84
|Preacher
3 points
|85
|Kim’s Convenience
2 points
|86
|Downton Abbey
2 points
|87
|Saturday Night Live
2 points
|88
|Take My Wife
2 points
|89
|The Flash
2 points
|90
|Luke Cage
2 points
|91
|Bosch
2 points
|92
|Brooklyn NIne-Nine
1 points
|93
|Billions
1 points
|94
|Blue Bloods
1 points
|95
|Love
1 points
|96
|Odd Mom Out
1 points
|97
|Real Time with Bill Maher
1 points
|98
|RuPaul’s Drag Race
1 points
|99
|The Walking Dead
1 points
|100
|Mom
1 points
|101
|Easy
1 points
|102
|Girls
1 points
|103
|Steven Universe
1 points
It’s funny that ‘The People V. O.J. Simpson’ is the best show but not the best new show
Did everyone forget about Banshee?
Unfortunately, it picked a bad time to have its worst season as its last season. The serial killer storyline was rejected by almost everyone (something this poll proves). However, I still found the finale to be emotionally satisfying. Greg Yaitanes’ exit (in order to make Quarry) was truly the difference maker as he was responsible for the high-octane energy and action set pieces that defined S1-S3. S4 just didn’t have those moments, minus a few in the finale that still felt like retreads of prior scenes. I never expected my favorite scenes of Banshee’s final season to be its quieter and/or emotional moments.
From what I can gather, Mr. Robot had the biggest fall from grace since it was 8th in 2015 and 50th in 2016. I, like many others, wasn’t fond of one particular device in S2, but as a whole, I was just as intrigued, week-to-week, as S1. Fortunately, Esmail is rather self-aware so I won’t be surprised to see it rebound in 2017.
unReal’s drop was rather sharp as well.
I love that Degrassi got five times as many points as The Walking Dead.
Also, y’all can’t trick me into watching This is Us, that shit looks terrible.
Parenthood 2.0. They didn’t realize that Parenthood sucked.
Agreed. I gave it a few episodes and thought the bar is pretty low now for network.
I understand the point system, but even so, seeing Ash vs Evil Dead at #76 seems like a load of bullshit.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is 92nd. Okay.
Every ranking after 25 or so is not worth worrying about, because the nature of a poll where people can only pick 10 things means that a show that is everyone’s 12th place choice gets zero points, while a show that is one or two people’s 9th place choice and ignored by others lands somewhere at the bottom of the rankings.
American Crime is very underappreciated.
Top 5 most forgotten about shows of 2016:
1) Mr Robot
2) Broad City
3) Brooklyn Nine Nine
4) New Girl
5) Preacher
Woops, forgot to add Orange Is The New Black and Daredevil to that list. And I was gonna add Luke Cage, but it kinda flat out sucked.
Wow, the merger changed you.
No South Park, Rick & Morty, Bob’s Burger, Archer or It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia? It’s true that FX is killing it, these critics however, are not.
Rick & Morty did not air a new episode in 2016.
@Sepinwall Thanks Technical Thomas.
how the hell are Archer and Its Always Sunny not here
I definitely don’t understand why People vs OJ is so beloved (it’d make my top 15 maybe), but it does amuse me that critics are suddenly head over heels for a Ryan Murphy production. I’ve been praising his work for years while critics mocked him, but I’m sure he’s just happy swimming in his pool of Emmys.
I think Ryan Murphy is this era’s David E. Kelley. Comes up with really interesting concepts, gets great actors, and then runs out of steam quickly. OJ was great, but I don’t have high hopes for the next effort.