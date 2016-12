Picks for Top TV Shows of 2016 1 Game of Thrones 2 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend 3 American Crime 4 Better Call Saul 5 The Night Of 6 This is Us 7 30 for 30 – O.J.: Made in America 8 The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story 9 The Flash 10 The Crown

Picks for Best New Shows for 2016 1 The Night Of 2 This is Us 3 Westworld 4 American Housewife 5 Speechless 6 Atlanta 7 Luke Cage 8 Full Frontal with Samantha Bee 9 Stranger Things 10 You, Me and the Apocalypse