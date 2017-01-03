Top 5 Best UFC Fighters

Conor McGregor Joins Drake And Tom Hiddleston At The Top Of GQ’s Best Dressed List

2016 is done with and so are most of those Best of 2016 lists. So of course now it’s time for some Best of 2017 lists, starting off with GQ’s annual Best Dressed Men In The World list for 2017. The worlds of music and film are well represented in the list with the top three spots going to Drake, Eddie Redmayne and Luke Evans. But sitting up at fourth place is a surprising selection from the world of cage fighting: UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

With his selection in the top five, McGregor proves that it’s not so much what you wear but how much swagger you wear it with. While the Irish fighter certainly knows where to buy a nice suit, some of his other fashion choices from 2016 have been far more exotic.

