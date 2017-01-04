Conor McGregor Is The Definition Of A Champion

Conor McGregor Shows Off His Comedic Chops With Jon Lovitz In ‘The 13th Jockey’

01.04.17 2 hours ago

While it’s not a certified horse racing comedy classic like the 1988 Academy Award snub Hot to Trot, The 13th Jockey is certainly ambitious. On Wednesday, the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, billed as “the world’s richest Thoroughbred horse race,” released the first episode of this new short film series, which will promote the inaugural event while making us wonder if McGregor could actually succeed as a jockey. Obviously, McGregor already thinks he can be a champion jockey, as well as an MVP quarterback, the NBA’s all-time greatest center, and probably even the Iron Chef, so we should just assume that this comedy is also his audition to become the next great two-sport superstar.

The first three episodes of the series will be released on the Invitational’s social media accounts leading up to NBC’s live broadcast of the race on January 28. The fourth and final episode will air prior to the race, and only then will we learn The Notorious One’s fate as a jockey, and, more importantly, if he’s actually funny. However, if the other three episodes promise to deliver more highlights like this one…

… then it might be time for McGregor to take his next big step and land a guest spot on 2 Broke Girls.

