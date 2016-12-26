Will Harbaugh Be The Rams' New Coach?

12.25.16 18 hours ago 2 Comments

There are Fat Guy Touchdowns, and then there’s this.

The Broncos and Chiefs met in an AFC West battle that was all Chiefs all game. Just in case eliminating Denver from the postseason wasn’t enough, Kansas City rubbed it in with a late score to make the game 33-13. It was a jump pass for a touchdown that was thrown by none other than 346-pound defensive lineman Dontari Poe.

