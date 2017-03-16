Rachel DeMita On UPROXX | March Madness

Mike Francesa Failed Hilariously At Attempting To Analyze The NCAA Tournament

03.16.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

This is fantastic. And not just in general. On the Mike Francesa scale of hilarity that includes falling asleep during his radio show and thinking Al Albuquerque was a fake name and not an MLB reliever, Francesa faking his way through a Maryland-Florida State matchup in the NCAA tournament is an all-timer.

Right off the top, it’s like a minute of dead air and him saying “Uhhhhhhhhhh” as he tries to find out how Maryland and FSU fared against each other. Then, when he realizes Maryland and FSU no longer play in the same conference — haven’t since 2014! — he says, “I’m forgetting now. You’re right.”

