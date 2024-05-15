Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Here are some new releases from the past week that you’ll enjoy:

Ravenna — “Pluto” Two years after Asha’s Awakening, Raveena is back with “Pluto.” The blissful record shines thanks to Raveena’s vocal runs that decorate the track that the singer says is “so inner child for me.” She added, “It’s a song about loss, but woven into the most joyful soundbed.” Andra Day — Cassandra (Cherith) For her first project since her 2021 The United States Vs. Billie Holiday soundtrack, Grammy winning singer Andra Day is back with her third full-length project, Cassandra (Cherith). Through 16 songs, Day guides listeners through a cleansing journey where she discards the dysfunctional and toxic relationships in her life to make room for things that bring her peace.

Kaash Paige — Catch Me While I Care Dallas singer Kaash Paige is proudly independent nowadays, and her new project Catch Me While I Care is proof of that. Its 13 songs capture an extremely confident artist to shine in any storm. Paige also brings on Onlybino!, The Big Hash, and SSGKobe as collaborators. Tink — “Huh” With Winter’s Diary 5 still en route, Tink drops off her latest single, “Huh.” The emotive single captures Tink’s frustrations with an inconsistent lover. One moment they’re all for the singer, and the next they’re doing something to jeopardize the relationship. “Huh” follows “Charged Up” and arrives ahead of Tink’s gig as an opening act for Jhené Aiko’s The Magic Hour Tour.

Isaiah Falls — “Diva” Florida singer Isaiah Falls reached new heights thanks to his breakout record “Florida Baby.” Now he’s looking to level up further with his new release, “Diva.” The track is both playful and sultry as Falls employs his smooth guy persona to persuade a woman into a night of fun loving. 4Fargo — Express&B Extending the momentum he gained thanks to the success of “She’ll Be Okay” in 2023, Georgia singer 4Fargo returns with this debut EP Express&B. Named after his music being “an expression of me,” 4Fargo puts his artistry on display through eight songs and features from K Camp, Honey Bxby, and Jacquees.

SAFE — Tell It Like It Is Toronto singer SAFE returns with Tell It Like It Is, his third project in two years. Following 2022’s Get Home SAFE, Pt. 1 and 2023’s GHS Pt. 2, SAFE gets straight to the point through 10 songs as he handles all the vocal responsibilities and opts for no features. Jordan Rakei — The Loop For his first project since What We Call Life, New Zealand singer Jordan Rakei checks back in with the self-produced The Loop. It’s 13 songs are dreamy, delicate, and intimate, descriptors that have followed Rakei for much of his career.

Otis Kane — “Morning Sun” If you’re still watching Grey’s Anatomy in its gajillionth season, then you may have caught wind of LA singer Otis Kane’s new single “Morning Sun.” The feel-good record blends pop and soul for a sweet anthem that captures the feeling of new love. Devvon Terrell — “No Commitment” Since the end of February, Brooklyn singer Devvon Terrell has continuously delivered new music with weekly drops leading up to this week’s release, “No Commitment.” The synth-driven effort with a rattling bass captures Terrell’s struggles to lock down a woman he’s fallen for. He tries his best to persuade her, but she seems unmoved and determined to move at her own pace, something Terrell gets closer to accepting by the end of the song.