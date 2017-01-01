Getty Image

Ronda Rousey’s future is cloudy at best following her shocking 48 second loss on Friday to hard hitting Brazilian slugger Amanda Nunes. The elusive UFC superstar left the arena that night as she arrived, silent and unwilling to engage with the media. But on New Years Eve she released a statement thanking her fans for sticking with her through the hard times and saying she needed to “take some time to reflect and think about the future.”

That’s obviously code for “decide whether to fight again or not.” And while many think Rousey’s best fighting days are behind her, one person who knows a little bit about adversity in the world of mixed martial arts thinks she should stick around. I’m talking about former light heavyweight champion, pound for pound great, and currently-suspended-over-penis-pills fighter Jon Jones.

My advice to Ronda would be to pick yourself up and try again. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

I believe Rousey will be a champion for the rest of her life, even if she never wins another fight — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016