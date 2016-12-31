Ronda Rousey's Rise To Fame

Watch Ronda Rousey Lose Her Comeback Fight In Shocking Fashion

12.31.16

Ronda Rousey just couldn’t handle the reach and power of Amanda Nunes in her big comback fight at UFC 207, losing in the first round to the Brazilian champion. Rousey was never able to get any momentum in the fight … as soon as things started, Nunes started firing long straight rights over the top that staggered Ronda repeatedly. Searching desperately for the clinch, Ronda just couldn’t lock anything up, and Amanda was able to capitalize with power shots that left Ronda stunned and the ref stepping in to save her from more damage just 48 seconds into the first round.

There were a lot of questions regarding Ronda Rousey’s mindset leading into this fight. Not only did she lose her last fight in devastating fashion to Holly Holm via headkick, she disappeared from the spotlight following that for over a year. Many fighters in her division openly wondered whether Rousey would ever come back, and Rousey’s silence only added to the perception that she wasn’t all that interested in returning to the Octagon and re-establishing herself at the top of the sport.

