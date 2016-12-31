Watch Ronda Rousey Lose Her Comeback Fight In Shocking Fashion

Ronda Rousey just couldn’t handle the reach and power of Amanda Nunes in her big comback fight at UFC 207, losing in the first round to the Brazilian champion. Rousey was never able to get any momentum in the fight … as soon as things started, Nunes started firing long straight rights over the top that staggered Ronda repeatedly. Searching desperately for the clinch, Ronda just couldn’t lock anything up, and Amanda was able to capitalize with power shots that left Ronda stunned and the ref stepping in to save her from more damage just 48 seconds into the first round.
There were a lot of questions regarding Ronda Rousey’s mindset leading into this fight. Not only did she lose her last fight in devastating fashion to Holly Holm via headkick, she disappeared from the spotlight following that for over a year. Many fighters in her division openly wondered whether Rousey would ever come back, and Rousey’s silence only added to the perception that she wasn’t all that interested in returning to the Octagon and re-establishing herself at the top of the sport.
0 head movement
Might have even been negative head movement. Somebody needs to double-check the match footage.
I think we need a Young Thug/Rousey boxing match, to heal the world after the pain of 2016.
How do you take a year off, get it in your contract that you don’t have to do media, and come out looking that bad?
Flat-footed and with absolutely no game plan.
That was immediately what I asked while the incredibly fight (if you want to call it that) was unfolding. There were videos last that showed how poor her boxing form was which was baffling since her team mentioned how much she came along in that areas.
But to lose in this kinda of capacity (without at least shaking your opponent’s hand afterward) probably spells an indefinite break to her career which for the UFC….eessh!!!
Indefinite break? Uh, retirement. She ain’t want none of what Nunez got. None. Of. That.
Hopefully we can ease up on all the Rousey news now.
This
Consensus.
Finally something we can all agree on!
Come on guys she’s still obviously the goat
Lol
[j.gifs.com]
CM Punk had more time in the cage than Rousey this year.
You have to be a dumb little fangirl to find that result “shocking”. UFC better throw the hype machine behind Nunes now she retired Rousey.
Maybe she pulled a Micky from Snatch. Had someone in her team bet against her since the odds were more in her favor. Lose the fight and retire with a better payout than UFC could ever give you.
Maybe she isn’t very good.
WTH are her coaches thinking? Staying on her feet was always a terrible idea and they have made that mistake twice. This one may end her fighting career. Should have listened to her mama
Nunez also has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, though. So, yeah, Rousey really had no chance. But she had to get in their and take the face-punching because the pay-day from the fight + the sponsorships or whatever else was too much money to say no to.
Everyone in Brazil has a BJJ black belt. Nunes has never looked good on the ground in MMA. Not saying that Rousey would have one if she got it to the ground, but the fact that she didn’t try passed some half assed clinch attempt is baffling.
@IMS how many times has Rousey been embarrassed on her feet vs on ground? The game plan should be to go with the lower number
How she was the favorite to win this fight in the first place is baffling to me.
Right?? And she gets retired
Rousey did have 3 wins over 3 different people Nunes has lost to. I wouldn’t call it baffling.
now she can focus on her true craft, acting.
Maaaan. Y’all were riding her hard here at Uproxx. My condolences.
Friendly reminder from the previous post. She made 3mil. The one that won made 100k.
Her being Nunez, the victor. Sorry for being lazy.
Nunes will definitely get a KO bonus and she’s getting a cut of the PPV buys. Still less than Rousey, but not as big a gap as it would seem.
Good lord she looked terrified.
The Brooklyn Brawler had more offense than Rousey.
What a deal. You get paid 3M to get your ass beat.
I’d get my ass kicked for a 100 bucks.
That’s what happens when you go over a year without fighting and then have to face a champion. Rousey didn’t deserve a title fight right away and it showed.
She got her ass beat by Nunes and rightfully so.
Totally agree but UFC has a reputation of booking ticket sales over talent/fairness
When new owner drop a couple billion for the company, they’re definitely booking ticket sales over matchups.
Well I guess Rousey is a DNB after all.
She probably shouldnt have spent the better part of a year moping and actually prepared more for a fight.
The real loser in this thread is grammar v spelling.