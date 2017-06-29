In the world of style, the saying, “what’s old can be made new again” is proven every few decades. Fashion cycles often breathe new life into stale trends, while running on a limitless source of fuel: nostalgia. Right now, it’s the ’90s that are experiencing a resurgence. Kids who grew up wearing baggy jeans, over-sized blazers, chokers, white keds, and anything with a smiley face attached are reaching adulthood and they’re aching to take back a bit of their old school trends. The easiest way to get it? Bringing back a little bit of style from that familiar era and then adapting it for now.

From chokers to crop tops and platform shoes, here are a few ’90s fashion trends that are making a comeback.

Bandanas

Proud to see so many stand w/ @BoF to empower unity & solidarity around the world. #TiedTogether #TOMMYNOW A post shared by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:34am PST

Bandanas have been around for a long time but they seemed to peak in the ’90s, especially with the rise of hip-hop. Now, bandanas are being used as a statement piece to resist a presidency intent on curbing social freedoms. During this year’s New York Fashion Week, Business of Fashion founder Imran Amed launched a tied together movement using white bandanas to symbolize the industry’s commitment to unity and inclusivity during Fashion Month. Designers like Prabal Gurung, Tommy Hilfiger, Thakoon, Phillip Lim, and Diane von Furstenberg all sported the trend, with Hilfiger incorporating it into his looks on the runway. But the bandana isn’t just leaning political. Louis Vuitton reformed it to serve as a neck-tie replacement a couple of years ago, Coach, Hermes, and Pucci all styled lines with the color-popping accessories, and celebrities like Rihanna have begun to prove the bandana is the perfect bridge when mixing high fashion and ultra-cool street wear.