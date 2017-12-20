Be Like Mike With The Gatorade-Inspired Air Jordan 1 OG Collection

Nike

In my family, Gatorade was only purchased when someone was sick in bed and desperate for fluids. But, for people in 1991 it was one of the keys (along with a sweet pair of Jordans) for being “like Mike.” If you were alive at that point and are old enough to still retain memories of television viewing, you know the song that was played during the commercials. Or, you may have caught it when Gatorade celebrated its 50th anniversary by reissuing it a few years ago.

Inspired by this iconic campaign, Jordan Brands is releasing the Air Jordan 1 OG collection, a series of kicks in the vibrant colors of Gatorade.

It’s hard to resist the exciting sneakers, which come in colors that pay homage to four of Gatorade’s classic flavors: lemon-lime, cool blue, orange, and grape. The absence of my favorite illness flavor red saddens me, but the grape is so dope that I forgive them.

The sneakers are largely monochromatic with pops of orange on the tongue and lateral heel, a nod to the sports drink’s branding. The premium leather uppers also have an orange lightning bolt on the side panels, as well as the wordmark “Be Like Mike” stitched on the inner tongue of each shoe. Gatorade and Jordan brand love stitching lyrics from that campaign’s famous song into the tongues of their sneaks.

Jordan Brand is going all in on the release of these tasty kicks by including a dual-branded Jumpman and Gatorade hand towel in each box, as well as a matching orange hang tag that uses the brand’s OG wing logo.

This week, Nike instituted a geo-specific release using its SNKRS app — which is frequently the source of collaboration and limited edition kicks. They have totally game-ified these kinds of sneaker releases. For the Air Jordan 1 OG High Gatorade collection, the brand secreted pairs in 7-Eleven stores in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York.

If you want a pair and you missed the convenience store drop, look for the colorful sneakers in-store at select Jordan Brand and Nike retailers on Tues., Dec. 26. They can also be located online at nike.com. The price has not yet been released.