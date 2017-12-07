These Sushi Inspired Kicks Will Be Tops On Your Holiday Wishlist

For every single person, food is sustenance. But, for a certain percentage of the population, it is also an artistic medium serving as the manifestation and cause of inspiration. Just look at the trouble our writers go to in their efforts to best one another and prove themselves the most innovative in the kitchen. They are inspired to create bomb dishes. Rapper Bun B, one half of rap duo UnderGround Kingz, was inspired instead to create killer kicks influenced by sushi.


The rap legend teamed up with Ewing Athletics and his partner, Premium Pete, to craft a shoe named after Pete’s online food community: YouGottaEatThis.com. The classic Ewing 33 Hi gets a modern culinary makeover with a salmon suede upper and a You Gotta Eat This logo stamped on the tongue. To continue the salmon roll theme, a brown colorway has been added to the strap tab as a nod to wooden chopsticks (pedant point: you aren’t actually supposed to use them with sushi, but whatevs). The shoes also have a wasabi green liner and a bright white outsole that is supposed to represent rice.


The collaboration was released December 3 at the H-Town Sneaker Summit in Houston. But, they may also be available on ewingathletics.com soon. There are limited quantities available, so collector sites are likely your best bet for grabbing a pair right now, though they are supposed to be in Ewing stores at the start of 2018. Keep an eye out. The suggested retail price is $140.

In addition to satisfying your inner hypebeast, these are a perfect excuse to have celebratory sushi every time you wear them.

