H&M Apologizes For A ‘Racist’ Ad Showing A Black Child In A ‘Coolest Monkey’ Hoodie

Senior Pop Culture Editor
01.08.18

Getty Image

H&M is facing accusations of racism after featuring a photo of a black boy wearing a “coolest monkey in the jungle” hoodie.

The product, a “printed hooded top,” is still available on the clothing retailer’s website but the “inappropriate, offensive, and racist” advertisement has since been removed after it was spotted over the weekend by social media users, including advocacy group Models of Diversity, which tweeted, “And then H&M UK got the bright idea to feature a black boy model with ‘Coolest Monkey in the Jungle’ hoodie on its website. How on earth can this be? SHAME ON YOU!” Others, like New York Times columnist Charles Blow, asked if H&M “lost your damned minds,” while designer Alex Medina added, “In the year 2018 there’s no way brands/art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness. If look at other sweaters in same category they have white kids. We have to do better.”

Around The Web

TAGSAdvertisingCOOLEST MONKEY IN THE JUNGLEH&MRACISM

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP