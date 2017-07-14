Dumbledore Is Death? In Theory

Titans Of Fashion Pay Tribute To Edna Mode Of ‘The Incredibles’

07.14.17 1 hour ago

Disney/Pixar

With a single line — “No capes!” — Edna Mode from The Incredibles went down in pop culture history. Voiced by Brad Bird, who was also the director, Edna was a superhero take on high fashion. Pulling from the likes of fashion designers Edith Head, Coco Chanel, and Anna Wintour, Edna was one of the stand-out characters in Pixar’s take on the superhero world.

But no visionary can be contained to a single genre. Edna Mode could never be content to simply design fashion forward costumes for the superset. At the D23 Expo this year, Pixar revealed that Edna has branched out into haute couture. In a short documentary*, Disney interviewed celebrities within the fashion world about the Model Collection and how Edna has influenced them over the years. Interviewees include fashion designer Zac Posen, models Heidi Klum, Winnah Agwabi, and Kendall Jenner, along with Nina Garcia of Marie Claire, fashion editor Windy Aulia, Leonah James, Kate Young, Andre Leon Talley, and Rachel Zoe.

*Mockumentary

Seriously though, it was adorable that Pixar was able to get so many people in the fashion industry together to pay homage to Edna Mode. See guys? High fashion can make fun of itself. Lightly. Some of the time. If one of the biggest corporations in the world asks them to.

Around The Web

TAGSD23THE INCREDIBLES

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 5 hours ago
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP