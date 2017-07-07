This Designer Repurposed Old Fatigues To Create Stunning Red Carpet Trousers

Presented By
1800® Tequila

Sometimes refinements come from surprising places. In the Case of 1800 Tequila, true refinement comes from the rugged agave plant, which they double distill into quality, premium liquor. For designer Waraire Boswell, the search for raw materials has been a lifelong quest. Growing up in a family that was “rich in love, not in finance” Waraire learned to use the materials around him to build his own personal style. That’s why he was the perfect fit to work with 1800 on a unique collaboration highlighting how hard work and passion can transform rough, raw materials into an outfit befitting a red carpet.

When Boswell teamed up with 1800 to create a bespoke ensemble for an NBA player, he knew he wanted to do something different, something spectacular. He’d never been one to follow the crowd. When he saw other designers bending to the passing trends of the day, Boswell stood firm in his search for true style and authentic voice. In the creation of every elegant piece of clothing, he follows his craft without compromise.

For this project, Boswell searched for new ways of using old fabrics. He wanted to create a one-of-a-kind suit that would be a work of art as well as being functional and stylish. He sourced surplus and vintage materials, spent hours drawing and redrawing sketches, handworked pieces, and then refined them into a luxury three-piece ensemble that was fit for one of the most fashionable men on the court. And he did it all in two and a half weeks.

