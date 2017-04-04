Apple Confirms A Huge iPhone 8 Rumor With This Telling Samsung Order

Matteo Gentile/YouTube

The iPhone 8 is, according to rumor at least, going to be a revolutionary shift in the iPhone and even in Apple’s design philosophy. And while not all the rumors are confirmed, a major order Apple has placed with Samsung proves that at least a few of them may be true.

MacRumors is reporting, via the Nikkei, that Apple has placed an order for 70 million OLED iPhone screens for the upcoming phone. OLEDs, or organic light-emitting diodes, have a lot of advantages over the traditional LED screens; they’re thinner, lighter, brighter, have a better contrast ratio, and, most importantly, don’t need a backlight to be visible. That means rumors that Apple will be shucking even more weight and width off the iPhone 8 are true, if unsurprising.

More interesting, though, is that OLEDs can take up more surface area, lending credence to the rumor that the iPhone 8 will have an “edge-to-edge” screen that might even wrap around the side of the phone. It also lends more credence to the rumor the home button is out the window; there’s not much reason to cut a hole for a button in a big screen, after all. We’ll likely find out more as Apple gears up to start making the iPhone 8.

(Via MacRumors)