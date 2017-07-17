Has The Future Of Affordable Education Arrived In South Africa? | UPROXX Reports

Apple’s New Emoji Aren’t Just Fun, They’re More Inclusive Than Ever

#Apple
Senior Contributor
07.17.17

Apple

Emoji can be surprisingly fraught and political in nature, so a new wave of emoji can be a lot more than just a frivolous reveal of new pictograms to annoy your friends with. Well, we mean, that is what it is, but there are also more inclusive things too, in the wave of emoji Apple will debut later this year.

The most important emoji, in the sense that people can now see themselves in their texts, is an emoji set featuring a woman wearing a head covering, a breastfeeding emoji, and “dude with beard.” The new crop of smiley faces largely don’t matter, although the pleas of the people (one or two Uproxx writers) have been heard and a vomit emoji shall be delivered to us. Finally, there are, of course, also emoji that have no practical use and will quickly become code for drugs and sex acts according to your aunt on Facebook, like the zombie, the T. Rex, and the zebra.

It’s nice that more people can see themselves in the emoji they’re using, although we’re sure somebody will complain, probably that the Elf emoji (yes, there’s a new elf emoji) isn’t accurate to Tolkien. Fortunately, for those people, the poop and rude gesture emoji aren’t going anywhere.

(Via TechCrunch)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Apple
TAGSAPPLEemojis

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 8 hours ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 10 hours ago 9 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP