Survive And Thrive On Your Christmas Road Trip With This App Toolkit

12.11.17

On Five Apps, we’ve talked about getting on the road before, both for travel and for work. But with the holidays on the way, Americans will be getting on the road for the longest trip they take all year behind the wheel. So, in a bit of a change of pace, we’re helping you put together an app toolkit to find your way, keep from getting stranded, solve problems if you do, and keep the Christmas spirit all the way to wherever you may celebrate.

Navigation

Recommended Apps: Google Maps and Waze

When you’re on the road, it helps to have a map and to know traffic. So if you’re stuck traveling to a new place, do yourself a favor and download the offline version of a map of the area on Google Maps, and use Waze to navigate unfamiliar traffic patterns.

Fuel

Recommended App: Gas Buddy

Gas prices are always rough in the winter, and your heater will eat through more fossil fuels than you’d prefer. So, use Gas Buddy to track prices and find stations, so you get gassed up and never wind up stranded.

Food

Recommended Apps: Yelp and Trip

Yelp will help you find a nice restaurant in the strange new city your family insisted on going to for the holidays, while Trip will help you track down food on the road or near your hotel.

