Five Awesome Apps To Help You Thrive On Your Commute

The summer is ending, and that means we’re just a few short weeks away from heading back to the grind — whether that means returning to class or regularly scheduled work. If you’ve got a commute ahead of you, here are the five apps you need to transition back to the 9-5 life with minimum fuss.

Waze

If you’re driving to your destination, Google’s crowdsourced travel app is useful for a lot more than just getting directions. Waze tracks real-time traffic speeds, accidents, pulled-over cars, and other useful data to determine just what the best route is, even if that sometimes means going all Smash Mouth and taking the back streets.

Consider this a chance to get to know your city better, and to see more than just the highways and off ramps. Or, take screenshots to justify telecommuting into work.