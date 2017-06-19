The Five Best Apps To Help You Lose Weight This Summer

06.19.17 16 mins ago

Shutterstock/UPROXX

We’ve already shown you the most useful apps for fitness this summer. But fitness is just one aspect of keeping up a healthy weight. Here are five apps that’ll help you keep your weight on an even keel this summer.

Nudge

Part of the problem of using apps is keeping them all straight. Your step tracking app insists one thing, your calorie counter, another. Nudge puts it all in one place, so you can get a sense of where you’re at in terms of health at a glance, without having to swap out apps or lose the health data you’ve collected. And, of course, Nudge also offers a few tracking tools of its own, including a running thirty-day tracking tool so you can see your progress across the last month.

Around The Web

TAGSfive appshealthWEIGHT LOSS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 3 days ago 10 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 4 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 4 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 6 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP