The California Department of Public Health released safety guidelines for cell phone usage for the first time ever, outlining how heavy cell users can mitigate cancer risk amongst other side-effects. The report by the CDPH cites various studies on the effects of heavy cell phone usage, with most suggesting that radiofrequency signals from mobile phones can cause sleeplessness, headaches, and even cancer.

To reduce the negative effects possibly brought on by having a cell phone constantly attached at your hip, they have some suggestions:

Don’t put your cell phone in your pocket. Instead, put it in a purse or a bag.

Sleep at least an arm’s length away from your phone at night.

Don’t use your phone much when the signal is weak.

When on a call, use a headset or speakerphone rather than putting the device up to your ear.

Don’t use your phone to stream much audio or video, and try not to be around it when it’s downloading or uploading significant files.

When not on a call, remove the headset.

CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Smith expanded on the above with some science-based reasoning:

“Although the science is still evolving, there are concerns among some public health professionals and members of the public regarding long-term, high use exposure to the energy emitted by cell phones. We know that simple steps, such as not keeping your phone in your pocket and moving it away from your bed at night, can help reduce exposure for both children and adults.”

UC Berkeley’s Dr. Joel Moskowitz had a blunter addition to the CDPH’s findings, telling CBS: “Currently we’re not doing a good job in regulating radiation from these devices. In fact, we’re doing an abysmal job.” Moskowitz famously sued the California Department of Public Health in 2009 after they didn’t release any of their findings on the potential correlation between cell phones and cancer.

