Facebook Stories Proves Facebook Should Be Itself, Not Snapchat

You’d think Facebook would be satisfied with weaving itself into the fabric of life so quickly and suddenly that everything from social mores to news standards has struggled to catch up. But that hasn’t been the case for a while, and with Facebook Stories, it’s starting to get a little embarrassing.

Facebook Stories, if you’re unfamiliar, is just like Instagram Stories, which in turn is basically Snapchat with the serial numbers filed off. It’s not surprising that Facebook would try and imitate Snapchat, the company that scorned their buyout offer, as teens love Snapchat and don’t care so much about the grandaddy of social networks. But Stories is so unpopular, Facebook has already resorted to passive-aggressive tactics to sell it, much to the derision of the internet.