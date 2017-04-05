Facebook Has A Plan To Help Suicidal Users

Facebook Stories Proves Facebook Should Be Itself, Not Snapchat

#Facebook #Social Media
Senior Contributor
04.05.17

Shutterstock

You’d think Facebook would be satisfied with weaving itself into the fabric of life so quickly and suddenly that everything from social mores to news standards has struggled to catch up. But that hasn’t been the case for a while, and with Facebook Stories, it’s starting to get a little embarrassing.

Facebook Stories, if you’re unfamiliar, is just like Instagram Stories, which in turn is basically Snapchat with the serial numbers filed off. It’s not surprising that Facebook would try and imitate Snapchat, the company that scorned their buyout offer, as teens love Snapchat and don’t care so much about the grandaddy of social networks. But Stories is so unpopular, Facebook has already resorted to passive-aggressive tactics to sell it, much to the derision of the internet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Facebook#Social Media
TAGSBAD IDEASFacebookFADSsnapchatSocial Media

First 100 Days

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 1 day ago
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 1 day ago
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 days ago 9 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 6 days ago 46 Comments
Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

03.30.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

03.24.17 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP