Getty Image

After months of rumors and hype, the iPhone X is finally here. Apple will be putting a lot of new stuff out there today, and there’s a long keynote coming. So, how can you watch it?

The keynote starts at 10am PST/1pm EST, although it likely won’t get going exactly on schedule, and you can see it live on Apple’s site… sorta. Apple, being Apple, is livestreaming the keynote using HTTP Live Streaming, or HLS, and that’s not a protocol supported by Google. So in order to watch the keynote live, you’ll need to have an iPhone or iPad with iOS 9 or later, a Mac with MacOS v10.11 or later, or a Windows 10 PC with Microsoft Edge. No, it doesn’t support Chrome. Yes, that is deeply silly.

If you’re not interested in sitting through a marketing presentation, and let’s not kid ourselves that this isn’t one, then you can just keep an eye on the multiple liveblogs running for the event today. We’re particular fans of Ars Technica’s and Gizmodo’s. Or, if you have a meeting or just want it boiled down to the most relevant stuff, check back here, where we’ll be putting up detailed posts both about the new iPhones, and everything else Apple is debuting.

(via Apple)