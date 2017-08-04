The iPhone 8 Is Getting A Major Upgrade To Its Camera

08.04.17

Recently, the iPhone has been focused on the camera as its killer feature, and with good reason. The iPhone is pretty close to a perfect point-and-shoot for many people, and, if a new leak from Apple holds true, it’s about to get a whole lot better.

BGR is reporting that, thanks to the HomePod firmware leak which is the gift that keeps on giving, the iPhone’s video function will be upgraded to 4K and 60 frames per second with the iPhone 8, for both the front-facing camera and the rear-facing one. Apple is also including new “lossless” compression that means you can shoot more video without it eating up all your storage space. Currently the iPhone 7 line can shoot 4K from the rear-facing camera, but only at 30 fps, while the front-facing one shoots at 1080p. So, finally, while facetiming and taking video selfies, you can show off every pore and unshaven chin hair. Seriously, does the iPhone have a secret Dorian Grey mode?

That said, don’t expect much difference in how the video you shoot look on your iPhone unless you’re literally rubbing your eyeballs against the screen. This will mostly be for putting videos up on larger screens, although the new frame rate will also mean you can pull off more slow motion effects. But it’s a nice little upgrade, even if we really wish they’d downgrade for FaceTime instead. Or at least include a pair of iTweezers.

(via BGR)

TOPICS#Photography#Apple
