The iPhone X’s Animoji Are Unleashing Dad Jokes And Karaoke On Twitter

#Apple
Senior Contributor
11.06.17 2 Comments

Apple

From the moment Apple introduced Face ID on the iPhone X, the question became “What practical use does this have?” There’s still no answer to that question, but the iPhone X’s first buyers have quickly decided that there is a core use it must be put to: Making Apple’s animoji sing Queen, talk like Trump, and otherwise screw around like obscene Looney Tunes. Warning, some not-precisely-work-safe videos in the collection below!

Since the first iPhone X’s have arrived, so have the emoji videos. There is, of course, some gloating:

And of course, some screwing around (if you’re detecting a theme, yes, the chicken emoji does indeed turn up a lot):

