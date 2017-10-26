Preordering The iPhone X? Here’s What To Do

The iPhone X opens for preorders tomorrow, and that means every single place that sells phones is on the verge of a massive stampede. Mostly, it will be the Apple Store getting crushed, but every mall store and kiosk is bracing for impact. So, how can you get an iPhone X preorder?

Show up in person: By far the simplest, if most sleep-deprived, way to do it is to show up in person at a store selling iPhone Xs. You should do your research beforehand, of course. Call the store you’re thinking of, and confirm they’re actually taking preorders. Ask them about previous iPhone launches and if there were lines. Then, show up well before the store opens and bring a book.

The real mad rush is online. Most people, however, don’t want to interact with other humans, which means on the internet, it’s a stampede. How to be at the head of the stampede depends on whether or not you already own an iPhone.

If You’re Upgrading Your iPhone

Download the Apple Store app, if you don’t already have it. You can find that on the App Store, of course.

Set up your payment information, via Apple Pay. If you already use Apple Pay, now’s a good time to double check your card. It’s also a good time to inform your credit card company of an upcoming big charge.

Open the Apple Store app and find the iPhone you want. You’ll have to click through a few screens. Once you get to the end, you won’t be able to buy the phone. But up in the right-hand corner, you’ll see a little heart. Click that and add your iPhone X to your favorites.

Wake up a little before 12:01am and open the Apple Store app. Click Account at the bottom, then My Favorites. Choose your iPhone X, click Add to Bag, and then just buy it like you normally would.

If You Don’t Already Own An iPhone

Create an Apple ID, if you don’t already have one. You won’t be able to buy an iPhone (or anything else) unless you have one. You can create an Apple ID right here. You should use the email address you want to be tied to your iPhone when you do this, or you’ll have to spend some time reconfiguring later.

Go to Apple’s preorder page. Since Apple’s web presence loves nothing more than to bury the page you actually want deeper than nuclear waste, here’s the preorder page

Pick out your iPhone. Sure, you can’t buy it yet, but you can go through the process of buying it. This will be a good time to figure out how you’re going to pay for it and whether you want to buy it outright or sign on for a leasing plan from Apple. If you are adding a $1000 charge to your credit card, you might want to call your credit card company and let them know.

At the very end of the process, the buy button will be greyed out. Not a big deal, click the little heart next to it. You'll be prompted to log in and then add this phone to your favorites.

Wake up a little before 12:01 am PST. Load the Apple site (it doesn’t matter which page) and click the little bag in the corner, and then Favorites from the drop down. Add it to your cart and buy your phone.

Good luck either way, and if you do get digitally trampled, take solace in the fact that you won’t be alone.