The problem is that it was regulated before. In fact, regulation applying to the internet dates back to around 1996, with the Telecommunications Act of 1996, and then in 2005 bolstered those regulations. In fact, the FCC attempted to strike a compromise in 2010, but Verizon sued and got two parts, which prevented blocking sites and prevented “unreasonable discrimination” against lawful internet traffic, overturned. Which is why in 2015, the FCC passed its net neutrality laws in the first place. What the FCC has done here is tell your internet service provider it has to abide by the bare minimum established by law.