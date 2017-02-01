Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“This is the debut presentation of what I think will be a nightmare-inducing robot.” Well, he said it, not us. (We were only screaming it in our waking nightmares.) That nightmare-inducer is the newest terrifying robot from Boston Dynamics, purveyors of such fine robots as the foul-mouthed but dash cunning Atlas, the SpotMini, and — perhaps most iconically — Big Dog and Spot.

The new robot is called Handle, probably because we can’t handle this:

They gave him wheels. Yes, the robots that used to have trouble just balancing on two legs can now do trick jumps on two wheels and just generally maneuver better than we can on most Friday nights: