Samsung

Will the indignities never end for Samsung? After the disastrous recall of the explosion-happy Galaxy Note 7, the company needed a little time to lick its wounds and figure out what to do going forward. So of course its battery factory lit on fire. A literal garbage fire. That was allegedly caused by faulty batteries. Irony is a cruel mistress.

Don’t take our word for it, here’s what Reuters had to say about the incident:

The “material that caught fire was lithium batteries inside the production workshops and some half-finished products”, the Wuqing branch of the Tianjin Fire Department said in a post on its verified Sina Weibo account. It added it had sent out 110 firefighters and 19 trucks to put out the fire.

The good news is that this is funny instead of tragic because the fire was minor, nobody actually got hurt, and the building only sustained minor damage. Nobody even got a day off out of this. The bad news is that this factory is making batteries for the Samsung Galaxy 8, due out this year, which is Samsung’s flagship phone. So, as much as Samsung was hoping we would just forget about the Galaxy 7’s explosion tendencies, it looks like fate isn’t done reminding us about that disaster just yet.

(via Gizmodo)