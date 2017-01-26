Hillary Clinton’s email server was the subject of enormous scrutiny, and we discussed it, at the time, as one facet of an enormous security problem. Now, Twitter users have fact-checked Twitter handles associated with the Trump administration, and the results are not just embarrassing, but potentially disastrous and possibly illegal.
Checking somebody’s email address tied to their Twitter account is as simple as getting to the password recovery screen. And at least three accounts, including Kellyanne Conway’s official account, the Press Secretary account, and even the official Twitter feed of the President, were apparently tied to private email addresses.
I was unaware that classified intelligence was distributed through twitter…. (or literally ANY intelligence on Trump’s twitter…)
Seriously, after all the time people spent downplaying Clinton’s email server, you have the balls to come back with Twitter accounts linked to Gmail like that means anything?
Reading comprehension is hard.
The twitter handles are completely separate. They are tied to these email addresses only insofar as they are used for verification purposes in password recoveries. The concern is what information sent to/from or stored on those private email accounts, not what is sent through twitter.
At the very least this is hypocritical. Not that anyone ever accused Trump or his supporters of adhering to some sense of moral or intellectual consistency.
I can’t speak for others, but I don’t think the concern is classified information. We’ve seen how tweets from the President can impact a company’s stock and influence foreign policy. Imagine the PR damage a hacker could do if he got access to Trumps’ twitter for a bit?
Meh, really not worried about that. There is no way anyone could say more insane shit than already comes from that account.
Besides, all the Russian hackers are on his side, remember…