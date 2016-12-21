Are Self-Driving Cars A Thing Yet?

Uber Wants You To Drive Directly To A Person, Not A Place

12.21.16 23 hours ago


Subscribe to UPROXX

Uber is popular for getting around, but the app is apparently unsatisfied with taking you to places. It wants to take you to people, instead, and it’s introduced a new feature that’s ever so slightly creepy. Now, you can Uber to a person, instead of a place.

The idea is simple: If you want to catch up with a friend, you pick their contact and Uber sends them a request to temporarily share their location. If your friend accepts, the Uber arrives, you jump in, and you catch up with them at the bar, restaurant, or wherever they happen to be. Uber rather unfortunately is selling this as “People are the new places,” which is a rather, ah, impersonal way of putting it.

Of course, it’s easy to see this backfiring badly in a world where a substantial minority of alleged adults still think taking your phone and turning your wallpaper into a photo of their genitals is the height of comedy. Or, for that matter, with a company that’s been repeatedly accused of being absurdly cavalier with your personal data. And there is also the pretty basic question of why Uber wants to solve a problem that can easily be fixed with a text or two. Is making plans really that much of an inconvenience that people would rather do it through an app? We’ll find out soon enough.

(via Mashable)

TAGStransportationuber

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP