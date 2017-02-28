The Best Netflix Original Shows Of All Time

YouTube Is Going After Cable With YouTube TV

dan-seitz
Senior Contributor
02.28.17

Youtube

YouTube is coming after the airwaves. Joining Hulu, Apple, and others, it’s offering a “skinny bundle” that’s extremely generous, but can it overcome the problems cable has faced?

You certainly can’t claim YouTube isn’t listening to what consumers are saying. For $35 a month you get a fairly complete package: In addition to the broadcast networks, you also get all the major news channels, ESPN, USA, FX, Oxygen, E!, Disney Channel, National Geographic, and, most importantly, local affiliates. If that’s not enough, you can, of course, add channels and you also get a cloud DVR with unlimited storage, plus six accounts.

It’s safe to say that goes well beyond the usual skinny bundle. But arguably it has to. Despite the huge hype behind Sling, DirecTV Now, and other services, none of them have made a particular dent in streaming viewing. This is engineered to, for example, be split up among an entire family or a bunch of roommates, or a cable-obsessed household on the go. But at $35 a month, admittedly a low price for a skinny bundle, will YouTube see more bites? Or will this just once again prove people want streaming over “appointment viewing?”

(via Ars Technica)

TAGSstreamingyoutube

Around The Web

Draymond Green Continued His Beef With Paul Pierce By Saying He Couldn’t Carry A Team

Draymond Green Continued His Beef With Paul Pierce By Saying He Couldn’t Carry A Team

02.28.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP