THE FUTURE OF CRAFTING IS HERE! Sorry, just a little excited about the news that NBC is trotting out an unscripted craft-friendly offering featuring the two pillars of Parks & Recreation. Sh*t, you might even be able to turn the viewing into summer school credit if you’re slick enough.

Deadline reports that the Peacock Network has snapped The Handmade Project. Shepherded by the absurdly talented Amy Poehler and her Paper Kite arm, the already ordered to series unscripted offering vows to celebrate artisanship. The DIY with yer hands kind. Not the “we thought put the toast in the toaster ourselves gimme $2 more” kind.

Poehler will co-host the show with Parks & Rec peer Nick Offerman. That’s a lovely thing to hear, isn’t it? No only do they make an excellent on-screen pair, but Offerman’s woodworking chops are nothing to discount either. Here’s the bluffer’s guide on what the show will have in store…

Each week eight all-around makers, from all walks of life, will take on a series of projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman and our expert judges. Over the course of each episode, the contestants must tackle a different theme, hand-making items in different disciplines — the difficulty of which increases with every episode until a winner is crown. Shot in an outdoor setting, the series will also focus on the characters and camaraderie of those who enjoy creating their own crafts, all under the comedic guidance of Poehler and Offerman.

Carving out something relatively new in unscripted network fare isn’t always easy, although it’s exciting to see the effort made. (Especially in a climate where making a point to get to the first episode of the series before giving it a fair shake is the norm.) One imagines NBC is fantasizing a Great British Bake Off cultural phenomenon being in their possession. Frankly, we’ll just happy about the idea of hanging out with Poehler and Offerman some more.

