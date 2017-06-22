Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Back in the days of Saturday Night Live yore, Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler manned the Weekend Update desk, bringing the perfect balance of jokes and righteous anger, especially with the popular segment “Really?! with Seth and Amy.” While both went onto bigger and better things, the twosome decided to bring it back while Poehler was visiting Late Night to promote her new film, The House.

Settling into their old dynamic with comfortable ease, Poehler and Meyers use their time wisely to drag the protesters who disrupted the Julius Caesar play depicting a Trump-like figure as the martyred leader. Poehler led the charge, reminding fans that in terms of acerbic wit, there’s no one better.

“Really, protesters? Let me get this straight. You waited in line to get tickets to a play you already hated. And then you watched it for three hours. And then you ran on stage to protest, but not the president, someone who was dressed like the president, from getting pretend stabbed with a fake knife.”

Meyers continued by calling the venue’s move of creating a Shakespearean character in Trump’s image “hacky” (plus, King Lear would have been a much more fitting choice), and quipped “If you want to see a Shakespearean drama based on Donald Trump, just watch CNN.”

Ultimately, this was Poehler’s moment, taking the time to slam Ted Nugent when championing free speech (“You suck, Ted Nugent. Your songs suck. And ‘Cat Scratch Fever’ is such a dumbass, stupid song, you dipsh*t!”), and when responding to a conservative’s suggestion for a play where Hillary is burned at the stake like a witch, Poehler reminded everyone that she is definitely still With Her.

“Guess what, bro? You can’t burn Hillary at the stake. She’s already been burned twice. 2008 and 2016. My b*tch is Teflon now!”

Listen, Seth Meyers is doing very well as the host of Late Night and Amy Poehler is crushing it as a writer, producer, and actress, but can they do us a solid and make this a regular thing?